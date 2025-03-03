College Basketball
2025 Selection Sunday: Time, date, how to watch NCAA bracket announcement
2025 Selection Sunday: Time, date, how to watch NCAA bracket announcement

Updated Mar. 3, 2025 11:10 a.m. ET

Here's everything you need to know about Selection Sunday for the 2025 men's and women's college basketball NCAA Tournaments:

What is Selection Sunday?

Selection Sunday is the day when the NCAA Selection Committee announces the full NCAA Tournament brackets, including teams, their seeds and the regions they will be playing in.

When is Selection Sunday?

Selection Sunday is set for Sunday, March 16, 2025.

What time is Selection Sunday?

Selection Sunday typically starts at 6 p.m. ET. The men's bracket is revealed first and the women's bracket is revealed after around 8 p.m. ET.

Paige Bueckers finds Ice Brady for a buzzer beater 3-pointer as UConn leads 54-34 vs. Marquette

What channel can I watch Selection Sunday?

Selection Sunday will be broadcast live on CBS and ESPN. Each show will announce the full fields for March Madness. CBS announces the men's field and ESPN reveals the women's.

How many teams are selected on Selection Sunday?

Both the men's and women's NCAA tournaments consist of 68 teams.

March Madness Dates

Men's NCAA Tournament

Check out the key dates and schedule for the 2025 Men's NCAA Tournament: 

  • Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 16
  • First Four: March 18-19
  • First round: March 20-21
  • Second round: March 22-23
  • Sweet 16: March 27-28
  • Elite Eight: March 29-30
  • Final Four: Saturday, April 5 (Alamodome in San Antonio, TX)
  • NCAA championship game: Monday, April 7 (Alamodome in San Antonio, TX)

For the full list of sites and locations, check out our March Madness schedule.

Women's NCAA Tournament

Check out the key dates and schedule for the 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament: 

  • Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 16
  • First Four: March 19-20
  • First round: March 21-22
  • Second round: March 23-24
  • Birmingham Regional: March 28-31
  • Spokane Regional: March 28-31
  • Final Four: Friday, April 4 (Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL)
  • NCAA championship game: Sunday, April 6 (Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL)

For the full list of sites and locations, check out our Women's March Madness schedule.

