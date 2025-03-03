Women's College Basketball
2025 NCAA Women's Conference Tournaments: Schedule, brackets, auto bids tracker
Published Mar. 3, 2025 10:50 a.m. ET
The 2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament has arrived!
Before the madness begins, teams across the country fought through their conference tournaments, each aiming for one of the 32 coveted automatic bids.
For those who fell short, their hopes now rest on securing one of 36 at-large spots. The full 68-team bracket will be revealed on Selection Sunday, March 16.
Here are all of the automatic bids below, as we monitored each conference tournament winner.
2025 NCAA Women's Conference Tournament Schedules and Brackets:
Below is a list of all the conference tournaments as well as the dates and brackets:
American East
- Schedule: March 6-14
- Bracket
American Athletic
- Schedule: March 8-12
- Bracket
Atlantic 10
- Schedule: March 5-9
- Bracket
ACC
- Schedule: March 5-9
- Bracket
ASUN
- Schedule: March 7-15
- Bracket
Big 12
- Schedule: March 5-10
- Bracket
Big East
- Schedule: March 7-10
- Bracket
Big Sky
- Schedule: March 8-12
- Bracket
Big South
- Schedule: March 5-9
- Bracket
Big Ten
- Schedule: March 5-9
- Bracket
Big West
- Schedule: March 12-15
- Bracket
CAA
- Schedule: March 12-16
- Bracket
Conference USA
- Schedule: March 11-15
- Bracket
Horizon League
- Schedule: March 4-11
- Bracket
Ivy League
- Schedule: March 14-15
- Bracket
MAAC
- Schedule: March 11-15
- Bracket
MAC
- Schedule: March 12-15
- Bracket
MEAC
- Schedule: March 12-15
- Bracket
Missouri Valley
- Schedule: March 13-16
- Bracket
Mountain West
- Schedule: March 9-15
- Bracket
Northeast
- Schedule: March 10-16
- Bracket
Ohio Valley
- Schedule: March 5-8
- Bracket
Patriot League
- Schedule: March 8-16
- Bracket
SEC
- Schedule: March 5-9
- Bracket
Southern
- Schedule: March 6-10
- Bracket
Southland
- Schedule: March 9-13
- Bracket
SWAC
- Schedule: March 11-15
- Bracket
Summit League
- Schedule: March 5-9
- Bracket
Sun Belt
- Schedule: March 4-10
- Bracket
West Coast
- Schedule: March 6-11
- Bracket
WAC
- Schedule: March 12-15
- Bracket
JuJu Watkins scores 30 to lead No. 4 USC past No. 2 UCLA for 1st Big Ten regular-season title
