Women's College Basketball
2025 NCAA Women's Conference Tournaments: Schedule, brackets, auto bids tracker
Women's College Basketball

2025 NCAA Women's Conference Tournaments: Schedule, brackets, auto bids tracker

Published Mar. 3, 2025 10:50 a.m. ET

The 2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament has arrived!

Before the madness begins, teams across the country fought through their conference tournaments, each aiming for one of the 32 coveted automatic bids.

For those who fell short, their hopes now rest on securing one of 36 at-large spots. The full 68-team bracket will be revealed on Selection Sunday, March 16.

Here are all of the automatic bids below, as we monitored each conference tournament winner.

ADVERTISEMENT

JuJu Watkins GOES OFF for 30 POINTS in No. 4 USC's dominant win over No. 2 UCLA

JuJu Watkins GOES OFF for 30 POINTS in No. 4 USC's dominant win over No. 2 UCLA

2025 NCAA Women's Conference Tournament Schedules and Brackets:

Below is a list of all the conference tournaments as well as the dates and brackets:

American East

American Athletic

Atlantic 10

ACC

ASUN

Big 12

Big East

Big Sky

Big South

Big Ten

Big West

CAA

Conference USA

Horizon League

Ivy League

MAAC

MAC

MEAC

Missouri Valley

Mountain West

Northeast

Ohio Valley

Patriot League

SEC

Southern

Southland

SWAC

Summit League

Sun Belt

West Coast

WAC

share
Get more from Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: JuJu Watkins scores 30 to lead No. 4 USC past No. 2 UCLA for 1st Big Ten regular-season title

JuJu Watkins scores 30 to lead No. 4 USC past No. 2 UCLA for 1st Big Ten regular-season title

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTCollege Basketball Crown image College Basketball Crown
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes