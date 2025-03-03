Women's College Basketball 2025 NCAA Women's Conference Tournaments: Schedule, brackets, auto bids tracker Published Mar. 3, 2025 10:50 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament has arrived!

Before the madness begins, teams across the country fought through their conference tournaments, each aiming for one of the 32 coveted automatic bids.

For those who fell short, their hopes now rest on securing one of 36 at-large spots. The full 68-team bracket will be revealed on Selection Sunday, March 16.

Here are all of the automatic bids below, as we monitored each conference tournament winner.

ADVERTISEMENT

JuJu Watkins GOES OFF for 30 POINTS in No. 4 USC's dominant win over No. 2 UCLA

2025 NCAA Women's Conference Tournament Schedules and Brackets:

Below is a list of all the conference tournaments as well as the dates and brackets:

American East

Schedule: March 6-14

Bracket

American Athletic

Schedule: March 8-12

Bracket

Atlantic 10

Schedule: March 5-9

Bracket

ACC

Schedule: March 5-9

Bracket

ASUN

Schedule: March 7-15

Bracket

Big 12

Schedule: March 5-10

Bracket

Big East

Schedule: March 7-10

Bracket

Big Sky

Schedule: March 8-12

Bracket

Big South

Schedule: March 5-9

Bracket

Big Ten

Schedule: March 5-9

Bracket

Big West

Schedule: March 12-15

Bracket

CAA

Schedule: March 12-16

Bracket

Conference USA

Schedule: March 11-15

Bracket

Horizon League

Schedule: March 4-11

Bracket

Ivy League

Schedule: March 14-15

Bracket

MAAC

Schedule: March 11-15

Bracket

MAC

Schedule: March 12-15

Bracket

MEAC

Schedule: March 12-15

Bracket

Missouri Valley

Schedule: March 13-16

Bracket

Mountain West

Schedule: March 9-15

Bracket

Northeast

Schedule: March 10-16

Bracket

Ohio Valley

Schedule: March 5-8

Bracket

Patriot League

Schedule: March 8-16

Bracket

SEC

Schedule: March 5-9

Bracket

Southern

Schedule: March 6-10

Bracket

Southland

Schedule: March 9-13

Bracket

SWAC

Schedule: March 11-15

Bracket

Summit League

Schedule: March 5-9

Bracket

Sun Belt

Schedule: March 4-10

Bracket

West Coast

Schedule: March 6-11

Bracket

WAC

Schedule: March 12-15

Bracket

share

Get more from Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more