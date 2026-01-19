Women's College Basketball
Women's College Hoops Spotlight: Hawkeyes Finding Their Stride in Post-Clark Era
Women's College Basketball

Women's College Hoops Spotlight: Hawkeyes Finding Their Stride in Post-Clark Era

Updated Jan. 21, 2026 12:18 p.m. ET
Laken Litman
Laken Litman
College Football & Soccer Analyst

In case you were wondering what’s been going on with Iowa's women's basketball team since Caitlin Clark turned pro, well, the Hawkeyes are back in the top 10.

Iowa climbed to No. 10 in this week’s AP poll — its highest ranking since Clark left for the WNBA — riding a six-game winning streak highlighted by Sunday’s 75–68 win over then-No. 15 Michigan State, which snapped the Spartans’ nine-game run. The Hawkeyes have now won six straight since a Dec. 20 loss to No. 1 UConn.

Iowa senior Hannah Stuelke, who was a young up-and-comer when Clark was on the team, has been on a tear as of late, totaling 40 points, 17 rebounds, 13 assists and five assists in her last two games. She led all scorers with 22 points and went 10-of-14 from the field in the Hawkeyes' victory over the Spartans.

"I’ve been feeling great," the 22-year-old Stuelke said via The Gazette. "I’ve had a lot of recovery. I realize I’m old now. These high-energy games give us fuel."

Iowa sophomore guard Ava Heiden has also stepped up in a big way, dropping 20 points along with six rebounds, two blocks and two steals against Michigan State. Sophomore guard Chazadi Wright chipped in 11 points, five assists and a steal, showing that Iowa’s supporting cast is coming into its own.

(Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

The Hawkeyes’ 16-2 record — blemished only by losses to top-ranked UConn and in-state rival Iowa State — is proof that this team is building consistency. Iowa’s perfect 7-0 start in Big Ten play has them tied with No. 3 UCLA atop the conference standings, setting up a tantalizing showdown with the Bruins on Feb. 1 in Los Angeles.

Before that conference showdown, Iowa faces a gauntlet of top competition this week, taking on No. 15 Maryland and No. 12 Ohio State. A pair of wins would give the Hawkeyes five ranked victories heading into the heart of Big Ten play, cementing their status as a legitimate threat in March.

[MEN'S HOOPS SPOTLIGHT: Nick Martinelli Shines With Inconsistent Northwestern]

What’s most impressive is how this team has forged a new identity in the post-Caitlin Clark era. Stuelke, Heiden, and Wright have injected a level of confidence into this team, which is playing its best basketball of the season right now. 

If Iowa keeps this up, they'll be making even more headlines in March.

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Last Night in College Basketball: UConn Ended Notre Dame Win Streak in Historic W

Last Night in College Basketball: UConn Ended Notre Dame Win Streak in Historic W

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2026 NFL Scores Image 2026 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes