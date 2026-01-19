Women's College Hoops Spotlight: Hawkeyes Finding Their Stride in Post-Clark Era

In case you were wondering what’s been going on with Iowa's women's basketball team since Caitlin Clark turned pro, well, the Hawkeyes are back in the top 10.

Iowa climbed to No. 10 in this week’s AP poll — its highest ranking since Clark left for the WNBA — riding a six-game winning streak highlighted by Sunday’s 75–68 win over then-No. 15 Michigan State, which snapped the Spartans’ nine-game run. The Hawkeyes have now won six straight since a Dec. 20 loss to No. 1 UConn.

Iowa senior Hannah Stuelke, who was a young up-and-comer when Clark was on the team, has been on a tear as of late, totaling 40 points, 17 rebounds, 13 assists and five assists in her last two games. She led all scorers with 22 points and went 10-of-14 from the field in the Hawkeyes' victory over the Spartans.

"I’ve been feeling great," the 22-year-old Stuelke said via The Gazette . "I’ve had a lot of recovery. I realize I’m old now. These high-energy games give us fuel."



Iowa sophomore guard Ava Heiden has also stepped up in a big way, dropping 20 points along with six rebounds, two blocks and two steals against Michigan State. Sophomore guard Chazadi Wright chipped in 11 points, five assists and a steal, showing that Iowa’s supporting cast is coming into its own.

(Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

The Hawkeyes’ 16-2 record — blemished only by losses to top-ranked UConn and in-state rival Iowa State — is proof that this team is building consistency. Iowa’s perfect 7-0 start in Big Ten play has them tied with No. 3 UCLA atop the conference standings, setting up a tantalizing showdown with the Bruins on Feb. 1 in Los Angeles.



Before that conference showdown, Iowa faces a gauntlet of top competition this week, taking on No. 15 Maryland and No. 12 Ohio State. A pair of wins would give the Hawkeyes five ranked victories heading into the heart of Big Ten play, cementing their status as a legitimate threat in March.

What’s most impressive is how this team has forged a new identity in the post-Caitlin Clark era. Stuelke, Heiden, and Wright have injected a level of confidence into this team, which is playing its best basketball of the season right now.

If Iowa keeps this up, they'll be making even more headlines in March.