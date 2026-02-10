AP College Basketball Players of the Week: Vandy's Blakes, St. John's Ejiofor

The Associated Press announced its national players of the week in men's and women's basketball for Week 14 of the season. On the women's basketball side:

Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt

The sophomore guard scored 37 points to go with four steals and four assists to help Vanderbilt edge then-No. 16 Kentucky 84-83. It was her second straight 30-plus point game and the NCAA-leading seventh time she's had over 30 points this season. She shot 52% from the field and hit six 3-pointers.

Runner-up

Shay Ciezki, Indiana. The senior guard averaged 30 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists to go along with three steals in wins over Wisconsin and Purdue. She shot 63.2% in the win over the Badgers with three 3-pointers. In the win over Purdue, she led Indiana with 29 points and 12 rebounds for her second double-double of the season. Her team-high eight assists left her just shy of a triple-double.

Honorable mention

Toby Fournier, No. 11 Duke; Azzi Fudd, No. 1 UConn; Kiki Rice, No. 2 UCLA.

Keep an eye on

Davidson senior forward Charlise Dunn averaged 24.5 points, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks to go along with eight rebounds in two games last week. Dunn got the Wildcats back into the win column with a 31-point performance at home against George Washington. She also led the team at St. Bonaventure with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

And for the men's side:

Zuby Ejiofor, No. 17 St. John's

The 6-foot-9, 245-pound senior came up huge in a marquee matchup with then-No. 3 UConn and flirted with a triple-double. Ejiofor finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and two steals in Friday's 81-72 victory over UConn at New York's Madison Square Garden, ending the Huskies' 18-game winning streak. Earlier in the week, he had 16 points, nine rebounds, four assists and one block in a win at DePaul. Those performances helped St. John's enter this week with a nine-game winning streak.

Runner-up

Quadir Copeland, N.C. State. The 6-6 senior began last week with seven points, 10 rebounds and 16 assists with zero turnovers in 33 minutes of a road win at SMU. That marked the first time an Atlantic Coast Conference player had 16 assists with zero turnovers since 1997 and the first in Division I since 2019. He followed with a season-high 21 points, 10 assists and five steals in a weekend home win against Virginia Tech. Copeland entered the week ranked eighth in Division I in assists (7.0).

Honorable mention

Otega Oweh, No. 25 Kentucky; Ebuka Okorie, Stanford.

Keep an eye on

Dylan Andrews, Boise State. The 6-3 senior erupted with two big outputs in high-scoring wins to be named Mountain West Conference player of the week. Andrews had 25 points and six assists in a 91-87 overtime win against Nevada. He followed with 33 points and four assists in Saturday's win at New Mexico. Andrews made 16 of 26 shots (.615), 7 of 15 3-pointers (.467) and 19 of 20 free throws (.950) for the two games while committing just three turnovers in 70 minutes of game action. Andrews is averaging 12.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.