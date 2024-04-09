Women's College Basketball 2025 Women's March Madness odds: South Carolina opens as early favorites Published Apr. 9, 2024 1:32 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The South Carolina Gamecocks won the 2024 NCAA women's March Madness tournament on Sunday, defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes 87-76.

After losing her entire starting five from the previous season, head coach Dawn Staley returned to claim her third national title while also completing an undefeated season.

Now, as every bettor knows, it's never too early to look at the odds for next season.

RELATED: NCAA Women's Tournament highlights: South Carolina wins national title over Iowa

ADVERTISEMENT

With Staley at the helm, the Gamecocks, once again, opened as the +145 early favorites to repeat as champions.

Let's take a full look at the early NCAA tournament betting board at FanDuel Sportsbook.

NCAA Women's Tournament Winner 2025 odds: *

South Carolina: +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Texas: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

UConn: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Notre Dame: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

USC: +950 (bet $110 to win $105 total)

UCLA: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

NC State: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Stanford: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

LSU: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Iowa State: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Duke: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Oregon State: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Kansas State: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Baylor: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

West Virginia: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Louisville: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

North Carolina: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Florida State: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Oklahoma: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Ole Miss: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Nebraska: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Creighton: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Alabama: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Kansas: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Syracuse: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Texas A&M: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Michigan State: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Arizona: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Maryland: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Gonzaga: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Michigan: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Iowa: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Tennessee: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Miami: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Kentucky: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Indiana: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Colorado: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Villanova: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Virginia Tech: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Utah: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Ohio State: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Illinois: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

* odds as of 4/9/24

South Carolina completes undefeated season with title win over Iowa

Second to South Carolina on the oddsboard is another No. 1 seed from this year's tourney, the Texas Longhorns.

The reigning Big 12 champions hold the second-highest odds at +400 and are coming off their third Elite Eight appearance in four years.

With Caitlin Clark having played her last college game — Clark said he plans to enter the WNBA Draft — Iowa checked in at +50000 to hoist the trophy at the end of next season.

Who are you backing to win next year's NCAA women's title? Follow FOX Sports for the latest!

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share