Iowa standout Caitlin Clark declares for 2024 WNBA Draft
Caitlin Clark is heading to the WNBA following this season.
Clark, who is the all-time leading scorer in major-women's college basketball history, announced on social media Thursday afternoon that this season will be her last at Iowa.
Clark currently has 3,650 career points, 18 away from passing Pete Maravich to become the NCAA Division I college basketball all-time leading scorer among both men and women. She will have the chance to pass Pistol Pete's record of 3,667 when Iowa hosts No. 2 Ohio State at 1 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX (watch on FOX and the FOX Sports app).
"While this season is far from over and we have a lot more goals to achieve, it will be my last one at Iowa," said Clark, who had one year of eligibility remaining due to the NCAA waiver for all athletes competing during the COVID-19 pandemic-affected academic year.
"It is impossible to fully express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me during my time at Iowa — my teammates, who made the last four years the best; my coaches, trainers and staff who always let me be me; Hawkeye fans who filled Carver every night; and everyone who came out to support us across the country, especially the young kids. Most importantly, none of this would have been possible without my family and friends who have been by my side through it all. Because of all of you, my dreams came true."
Clark, who leads the country in scoring at 32.2 points per game, passed Kelsey Plum for the most points in Division I women's basketball history with a 49-point performance against Michigan on Feb. 15. She passed AIAW large-college record-holder Lynette Woodard's mark of 3,649 points in the Hawkeyes' 108-60 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday night.
Clark is projected to be the WNBA's No. 1 pick by the Indiana Fever.
John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @John_Fanta.
