Tom Brady, Alex Morgan and more stars react to Caitlin Clark setting scoring record
Tom Brady, Alex Morgan and more stars react to Caitlin Clark setting scoring record

Updated Feb. 15, 2024 9:46 p.m. ET

Women's college basketball has a new queen, and her name is Caitlin Clark.

The superstar Iowa guard became the new all-time leading scorer for NCAA Division I women's college basketball early in Thursday's game against Michigan, surpassing Kelsey Plum's record of 3,527 points. 

Clark broke the record in classic Caitlin Clark fashion — a deep 3-pointer that sent the crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City into a frenzy. Clark then took over the game, scoring 23 points in the first quarter alone.

Congratulations poured in from around the sports world, including from Plum, the current WNBA star for the Las Vegas Aces and former University of Washington great whose record Clark broke. 

(Plum actually prematurely congratulated Clark after Iowa's loss to Nebraska on Sunday, when Clark finished eight points short of her record.)

The Big Ten Network released a video of several A-listers from the sports and pop culture worlds congratulating Clark on her achievement, including Tom Brady, Peyton and Eli Manning, Damian Lillard, Brittney Griner, Zach Edey, FOX Sports broadcaster Gus Johnson and many more.

LSU star Angel Reese, who led the Tigers over the Hawkeyes in last season's NCAA women's basketball national title game, also congratulated Clark.

Here's what others in sports, including USWNT legends Alex Morgan and Brandi Chastain, NBA star Trae Young and tennis legend Billie Jean King, had to say as they expressed their congratulations to Clark after she officially put her biggest stamp yet on the women's college basketball history books.

Caitlin Clark
Iowa Hawkeyes
Caitlin Clark's record-setting college career by the numbers

Caitlin Clark's record-setting college career by the numbers

