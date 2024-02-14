Women's College Basketball Caitlin Clark's record-setting college career by the numbers Updated Feb. 14, 2024 5:00 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Few players, men or women, have been as dominant as Caitlin Clark over their college careers. Clark has put up video game-type numbers and delivered some of the most epic performances on the biggest stages. And she has impacted winning. Last season, she led the Iowa women's basketball team to its first 30-win season, while also helping it get to the program's first Final Four appearance since 1993, nearly three decades earlier.

The success of Clark has been almost immeasurable and she is must-see television as evidenced by the incredible crowds that have tuned in to see her play recently as she chases down all-time NCAA women's scoring leader Kelsey Plum. Now just eight points from the mark entering Thursday's game, it is all but assured that she will own the record and potentially could even catch Pete Maravich for the all-time lead in either men's or women's basketball. She is just 148 points from being known as the greatest scorer ever to play college basketball.

Here are some of the top numbers from her incredible career:

1 - Clark is the first player ever in either men's or women's college basketball to post 3,000 points and 1,000 assists in their career.

2 - Second player in women's basketball history to have 10 or more triple-doubles in her career (17), trailing only Sabrina Ionescu (26).

4 - Clark has had four games with 40 or more points against AP Top-10 teams since 2020-21; no other player in D1 men's or women's has done so once.

5 - Clark has had five games with 40 points, five assists and five rebounds in her career. Since 2009-10, no player in either men's or women's college basketball has had more than two such games. Only Trae Young and Odyssey Sims have two such games (two each).

6 - She is the sixth player to reach 1,000 career assists.

11 - Clark's 11 games with 40 or more points are the most by any player, men's or women's, since at least 2010-11. No other player has double-digits. If one combined scoring phenoms Doug McDermott, Jimmer Fredette and Trae Young, they together would only tie Clark with 11 such games.

14 - Since her career began in 2020-21, her 14 games with seven or more 3-point field goals made are the most in either men's or women's basketball. No other woman has more than seven such games and only three men Antoine Davis (Detroit, 14), Darius McGhee (Liberty, 12) and Ja'Monta Black (Austin Peay, Missouri State, Northwestern State, 10) have 10 such games. No man or woman has 10 or more such games while playing for a Power Conference team over that span.

17 - She has compiled 17 career games with 30 points and 10 assists. Over the past two seasons, no other player in women's college basketball has more than two such games.

25 - Clark has won Big Ten Player of the Week 25 times, a record for the achievement.

40 - She is the only player in men's or women's college basketball since 2009-10 to have a 40-point triple-double and she did it against Louisville and the Elite Eight of last year's tournament.

52 - Clark's 52 games with 30 or more points are the most in men's or women's basketball over the last 25 seasons.

103 - She became Iowa's all-time leading scorer in just 103 games.

120 - It took just 120 games for Clark to reach 450 made 3-pointers in her career, tied for the fewest in women's college basketball since 1987-88 (start of 3-point line for women's college basketball) for anyone with 450+ made 3-pointers.

750 - This year, Clark is the only player in the country (men or women) with more than 750 points, 175 assists and 150 rebounds.

2009 - Her four games of 20-plus points and 15-plus assists are the most in the NCAA (men's or women's) since 2009-10. Only two other players – Pierre Jackson (2, Baylor) and Courtney Vandersloot (2, Gonzaga) – even have two such games.

2020 - Clark's 11 games with 40 or more points since 2020-21 are more than every other player in the Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 combined (10).

3300 - She's the first Division-I player to record 3,300+ points, 1,000+ assists, and 850+ rebounds in a career.

