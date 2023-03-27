Women's College Basketball
Women's College Basketball

Caitlin Clark’s triple-double helps send Iowa to the Final Four

Published Mar. 27, 2023 12:41 a.m. ET

SEATTLE — Caitlin Clark put on a show with 41 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds to help 2-seed Iowa beat 5-seed Louisville 97-83 on Sunday and send the Hawkeyes to their first women's Final Four in 30 years.

The unanimous first-team All-American was as dominant as she's been all season in getting the Hawkeyes to Dallas for the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament national semifinals on Friday night. The Seattle 4 Region champion will face the winner of the Greenville 1 region that has South Carolina playing Maryland on Monday night.

Iowa (30-6) hadn't been to the Final Four since Hall of Fame coach C. Vivian Stringer led the team to its lone appearance in 1993. Before Sunday, the team had only been to one other Elite Eight — in 2019 — since the Final Four team.

Clark had the 11th triple-double of her career and the 19th in NCAA Tournament history. She had the first 30- and 40-point triple-double in March Madness history.

Hailey Van Lith scored 27 points and Olivia Cochran had 20 points and 14 rebounds to lead Louisville (26-12).

Reporting by the Associated Press.

Read more:

ADVERTISEMENT
share
Get more from Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Caitlin Clark Caitlin Clark
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings: 100 best available players
2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings: 100 best available players
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes