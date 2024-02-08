Women's College Basketball Caitlin Clark scoring record odds: Lines on when, how record will be broken Published Feb. 8, 2024 1:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes have not disappointed this season.

They are 21-2 on the season and first in the Big Ten standings.

From a betting perspective, Iowa's hot start has the team third on the title betting board at +700 to win it all.

From a straight-up basketball fan perspective, Clark has been one of the most compelling storylines for multiple seasons. The 6-foot senior is averaging 32.4 points per game, which is the best in the country. Her 7.9 assists per contest are also tops in women's college hoops.

Looking ahead, the biggest topic on everyone's minds is when Clark will break the all-time women's college basketball scoring record.

Here's the fun part: you can now bet on when and how Clark will do it.

The current record is 3,527 points, which Kelsey Plum set during her days at Washington. Clark is just 66 points shy of eclipsing the record (3,462).

When will she pass Plum? Let's check out the odds!

In which game will Caitlin Clark score her 3,528th career point?*

Feb. 11 @ Nebraska: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Feb. 15 vs. Michigan: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Feb. 22 @ Indiana: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Not score 3,528th career point during the 2023-24 Regular Season: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Feb. 25 vs. Illinois: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Method of Caitlin Clark's basket to score her 3,528th career point: *

3-pointer: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

2-point field goal: +160 (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Free throw: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

*odds as of 2/8/2024

If you are going by the odds, Clark is most likely to break the record on a 3-pointer against Nebraska.

During Clark's last game, fans had the opportunity to watch the Caitlin Clark Cam — a live ISO POV that streamed on TikTok.

She didn't disappoint, as her scoring ability was on full display, racking up 39 points in the Hawkeyes' 93-85 victory over Maryland on Feb. 3.

If you don't want to bet on the scoring record props, you can also make a cross-sport prop bet involving Clark and this Sunday's Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Bettors who want to get in on that action can wager on Clark keeping her scoring at Nebraska this Sunday within 3.5 points of Travis Kelce's first-half receiving yards in the Big Game.

"I remind everybody, Caitlin Clark just scored 38 points against Nebraska a week ago," FOX Sports betting analyst Sammy Panayotovich said. "She could get 40 against Nebraska. If I can get 40 from Caitlin Clark, I get the 3.5. Now, Travis Kelce needs 44 yards in the first half to beat me.

"So I will be betting Caitlin Clark through a ‘proxy’ in Vegas."

