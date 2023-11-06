Women's College Basketball 2023-24 Women's March Madness odds: South Carolina championship favorite Updated Jan. 21, 2024 4:35 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The two-time national champion South Carolina Gamecocks put some distance on defending champion LSU Lady Tigers on the odds list for the women's college basketball championship.

The odds for the Gamecocks to win it all (15-0) improved to +290 from +310.

The Lady Tigers had their 16-game win streak snapped Jan. 14 with a 67-62 loss at Auburn.

RELATED: Caitlin Clark shaken up by fan collision

As a result, LSU's title odds tumbled to +500 from +360.

Tied for third are the UConn Huskies, Iowa Hawkeyes and UCLA Bruins at +600. Paige Bueckers and the Huskies went from +850 with a 12-game winning streak after starting the season 4-3.

Let's look at how the rest of the top teams stack up.

2024 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS:*

South Carolina: +290 (bet $10 to win $39 total)

LSU: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

UCLA: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Iowa: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

UConn: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Colorado: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Stanford: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

North Carolina State: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

Baylor: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

Utah: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Virginia Tech: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Kansas State: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Indiana: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Texas: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

USC: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Notre Dame: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Ohio State: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)



*odds as of 1/21/2024

UCLA upset Colorado 76-68 on Friday to move to +600 from +950.

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest in women's college basketball — March Madness will be here before we know it!

