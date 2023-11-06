Women's College Basketball
2023-24 Women's March Madness odds: South Carolina championship favorite
Women's College Basketball

2023-24 Women's March Madness odds: South Carolina championship favorite

Updated Jan. 21, 2024 4:35 p.m. ET

The two-time national champion South Carolina Gamecocks put some distance on defending champion LSU Lady Tigers on the odds list for the women's college basketball championship.

The odds for the Gamecocks to win it all (15-0) improved to +290 from +310.

The Lady Tigers had their 16-game win streak snapped Jan. 14 with a 67-62 loss at Auburn.

RELATED: Caitlin Clark shaken up by fan collision

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result, LSU's title odds tumbled to +500 from +360.

Tied for third are the UConn Huskies, Iowa Hawkeyes and UCLA Bruins at +600. Paige Bueckers and the Huskies went from +850 with a 12-game winning streak after starting the season 4-3.

Let's look at how the rest of the top teams stack up.

2024 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS:*

South Carolina: +290 (bet $10 to win $39 total)
LSU: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
UCLA: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Iowa: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
UConn: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Colorado: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Stanford: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
North Carolina State: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)
Baylor: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)
Utah: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Virginia Tech: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Kansas State: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Indiana: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Texas: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
USC: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Notre Dame: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Ohio State: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

*odds as of 1/21/2024

UCLA upset Colorado 76-68 on Friday to move to +600 from +950.

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest in women's college basketball — March Madness will be here before we know it!

share
Get more from Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Stanford's Tara VanDerveer earns 1,202nd victory to tie Mike Krzyzewski's record

Stanford's Tara VanDerveer earns 1,202nd victory to tie Mike Krzyzewski's record

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Bracket Image NFL Playoff BracketNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes