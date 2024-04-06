Women's College Basketball Iowa-South Carolina will be most-bet Women's game ever: 'Early action on Caitlin Clark' Published Apr. 6, 2024 6:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Another huge game, another sports betting record in the Women’s March Madness odds market. That’s what the thrilling UConn vs. Iowa clash delivered Friday night.

Just days after Iowa’s win over LSU set records at sportsbooks across the country, the Hawkeyes’ 71-69 squeaker over UConn did likewise. And with Caitlin Clark and Iowa advancing, it’s starting to sound like those old late-night commercials: But wait, there’s more.

"I wouldn’t be shocked in the slightest if we have another record-breaking handle for tomorrow’s championship game," BetMGM trader Seamus Magee said Saturday.

That’s because the national championship game pits No. 1 seed Iowa against fellow No. 1 seed and undefeated South Carolina.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s dive into the odds and early action.

Moving On Up

Yes, Clark and Iowa (34-4) are the story everybody is following. However, South Carolina, led by Kamilla Cardoso, is an absolute wagon, sitting at 37-0 on the season. But in an early betting trend that will almost certainly continue, bettors are backing Iowa to lift the trophy Sunday.

"Early action is on Caitlin Clark and Iowa to upset South Carolina in the national championship game," BetMGM director of trading Matt Cosgriff said.

South Carolina opened as a 5.5-point favorite at BetMGM and quickly went to -6.5 Friday night. On the moneyline – betting on which team wins the game, regardless of the spread – the Gamecocks are -275 and the Hawkeyes +220.

That +220 price – meaning a $100 bet would profit $220 for a $320 total payout – is proving plenty attractive for underdog bettors. Iowa is taking 86% of moneyline tickets/72% of moneyline dollars at BetMGM, as of Saturday afternoon.

The point spread is arguably more interesting. The ticket count is almost dead even, at 51% on Clark’s Hawkeyes and 49% on Cardoso’s Gamecocks. But South Carolina is landing 82% of point-spread dollars at BetMGM.

Loss Leader

Clark’s historic season has made Iowa the go-to for the public betting masses. And not just game-by-game, but in the Women’s March Madness championship odds market. Throughout the season, Iowa has taken a ton of bets to cut down the nets come Sunday night in Cleveland.

Cosgriff and his peers in the BetMGM risk room are hoping coach Dawn Staley’s South Carolina squad can complete the unbeaten run.

"Iowa has been the sportsbook’s biggest liability all season on the futures market," Cosgriff said. "South Carolina winning would be a positive result for BetMGM."

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Women's College Basketball Iowa Hawkeyes South Carolina Gamecocks

share