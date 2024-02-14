Women's College Basketball
Caitlin Clark fans can expect to pay hundreds to see her chase record in person
Women's College Basketball

Caitlin Clark fans can expect to pay hundreds to see her chase record in person

Published Feb. 14, 2024 12:43 p.m. ET

Fans who want to be able to say they were in the arena when Caitlin Clark set the NCAA women's career scoring record will be paying an unprecedented premium at this point.

No. 4 Iowa's game against Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday night was trending toward being the most expensive women's basketball ticket of all time, pro or college, according to secondary market seller TickPick.

The average ticket price was $394 on Wednesday.

Face value for Iowa women's basketball tickets is about $15 when broken out of a season-ticket package, assistant athletic director for ticket operations Jess Rickertsen said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clark needs eight more points to pass Kelsey Plum as the NCAA women's career scoring leader. She's averaging 32 points per game this season and 28.2 for her career, so it's safe to assume Plum's record of 3,527 points for Washington from 2013-17 will fall against the Wolverines.

The record for most expensive women's basketball average ticket purchase price on the secondary market is $150 for the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game, according to TickPick.

After Clark fell short of the scoring record in Iowa's 82-79 loss at Nebraska on Sunday, the average for Thursday's game swelled. The least expensive ticket was sold for $110 in November. The cheapest Wednesday was $337.

TickPick spokesman Will Norris said sellers can ask any price they want, so a listing for a $65,142 end-zone seat should be taken with a grain of salt.

"In most cases like this, that ticket is not priced to sell, especially when you look at the next most expensive listing which is around $6,000," Norris said in an email.

The overall record average purchase price probably will be smashed in less than a month. As of Wednesday, the price was $517 for Clark's final home game, against No. 2 Ohio State on March 3. That game could be Clark's last one for Iowa, though she is eligible to come back for a fifth season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Caitlin Clark's march to scoring record delayed, but she's focused on team goals

Caitlin Clark's march to scoring record delayed, but she's focused on team goals

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Super Bowl LVIII Image Super Bowl LVIIINBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RaceDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes