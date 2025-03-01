Women's College Basketball
JuJu Watkins scores 30 to lead No. 4 USC past No. 2 UCLA for 1st Big Ten regular-season title
Women's College Basketball

JuJu Watkins scores 30 to lead No. 4 USC past No. 2 UCLA for 1st Big Ten regular-season title

Published Mar. 1, 2025 11:38 p.m. ET

JuJu Watkins scored 30 points and No. 4 Southern California defeated second-ranked UCLA 80-67 on Saturday night to clinch the program's first Big Ten regular-season title in its league debut.

The crosstown rivals came into the sold-out game at Pauley Pavilion tied for first. The Trojans (26-2, 17-1 Big Ten) completed a season sweep of the Bruins (27-2, 16-2), whose only losses came against USC, including a 71-60 defeat at Galen Center two weeks ago.

This time, Watkins scored 23 points in the first half. She ran off six straight to send USC into halftime ahead 46-32. Watkins assisted on back-to-back 3-pointers in the fourth that extended USC's lead to 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kiki Iriafen had 17 points and nine rebounds for USC.

Kiki Rice led the Bruins with 16 points. Lauren Betts was held to 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Singer John Legend, comedian Leslie Jones and brother-and-sister Hall of Famers Reggie Miller and Cheryl Miller and Ann Meyers Drysdale were among the crowd.

Takeaways

USC: The Trojans stayed poised in a loud and hostile environment when the Bruins closed within four in the third quarter. They scored nine straight to go into the fourth leading by 13.

UCLA: The NCAA selection committee made the Bruins the overall top seed for the NCAA Tournament in an early preview, but two losses to the Trojans might change that.

Key moment

The Bruins missed their first eight shots and had two turnovers to start a game in which they never led.

Key stat

USC's defense forced 16 UCLA turnovers which led to 25 points for the Trojans.

Up next

Both teams get a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament and will play their first games Friday in Indianapolis.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
JuJu Watkins
USC Trojans
Women's College Basketball
share
Get more from Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: USC, UCLA, Texas, Notre Dame projected top seeds in women's NCAA Tournament

USC, UCLA, Texas, Notre Dame projected top seeds in women's NCAA Tournament

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTCollege Basketball Crown image College Basketball Crown
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes