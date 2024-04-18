National Basketball Association 2024 NBA Mock Draft 1.0: How high will Zach Edey and Donovan Clingan go? Updated Apr. 18, 2024 3:29 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The end of the men's college basketball season is the start of the NBA Draft hype machine.

On June 27, 60 players will have their names called at Barclays Center. Perth Wildcats center Alex Sarr seems to be the consensus No. 1 overall pick in what's widely considered a weak draft class, but what does the rest of the draft look like?

Let's take a look at FOX Sports' first mock draft of the year:

1. Detroit Pistons — Alex Sarr, C, Perth Wildcats (NBL)

Sarr is another athletic big man from France with perimeter skills. No, he's not Wemby. Sarr only played 17 minutes per game in the NBL as an 18-year-old, but he projects as a Jaren Jackson-type talent at both ends.

2. Washington Wizards — Zaccharie Risacher, F, JL Bourg (LNB)

How far has the NBA come when the top two picks are towering wing players with elite athleticism? Risacher is 6-foot-9 with a 3-point shot, who will remind some of Michael Porter Jr. He just turned 19 this month.

3. Portland Trail Blazers — Rob Dillingham, G, Kentucky

The most explosive guard in the draft, Dillingham may go down as a Devin Booker-type scorer in a few years. Based on that alone, he may get looks at No. 1 overall. The list of big-time recruits who went to Kentucky, put up modest numbers, and then popped in the NBA is very impressive.

4. Charlotte Hornets — Stephon Castle, Wing, UConn

The 29th-ranked defense goes with the best defensive wing in the draft. Castle was totally dominant in the NCAA Tournament, especially defensively. You have to wonder if his offense is underrated because he was on such a stacked team.

5. San Antonio Spurs — Donovan Clingan, C, UConn

More than two months away from the draft, will the Spurs tinker with the idea of pairing Clingan at center with Victor Wembanyama at power forward? It wouldn't quite be Duncan/Robinson, but the defense would certainly improve from 22nd.

6. Toronto Raptors — Jared McCain, G, Duke

The only thing that might hold McCain out of the top 10 is if he doesn't measure 6-foot-3. He might be the best shooter in the draft (41% on 3s). Was he not a playmaker at Duke because they had two older point guards in that role, or because he doesn't have that in his bag?

7. Memphis Grizzlies — Matas Buzelis, SF, G League Ignite

The 6-foot-10 wing is only 19 years old and spurned top colleges for G-League Ignite, where he put up modest stats (14.3 PPG on 44% shooting) but struggled from deep (27%).

8. Utah Jazz — Cody Williams, F, Colorado

Wouldn't surprise me if the 6-foot-8 wing goes in the top 10, as he looks to be cut from the same cloth as Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota's defensive stopper. He is the younger brother of OKC's Jalen Williams, so you have to think OKC will strongly consider him at 12 if he is still there.

9. Houston Rockets (via Brooklyn) — Ron Holland, SF, G League Ignite

Holland only turns 19 this summer, making him one of the youngest players in the draft. He plays with a Russell Westbrook level of intensity but must improve on his 24% 3-point shooting when he's healthy after thumb surgery.

10. Atlanta Hawks — Reed Sheppard, G, Kentucky

If we're to assume that the Hawks part with Trae Young or Dejounte Murray, Sheppard would nicely slide in as a strong defensive role player (Alex Caruso?) early in his career.

11. Chicago Bulls — Kyshawn George, Wing, Miami

The Bulls continue to search for that elusive SF since Pat Williams still hasn't panned out. George shot 40% on 3-pointers, and at 20 years old with a European background — Switzerland, France — he's intriguing.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Houston) — Ja'Kobe Walter, SG, Baylor

The Thunder have the luxury of 15 first-round picks in the next six drafts, so they can take some big swings. Walter's biggest strength is 3-point shooting, but the rest of his game is limited, so he's at least two years away from being a contributor.

13. Sacramento Kings — Dalton Knecht, SF, Tennessee

Knecht dropped 37 on Purdue in the Elite Eight and scored 40 in a loss to Kentucky. The only reason he's not higher is because he turns 23 this week. The track record of players his age in the lottery isn't good, but he could certainly help a contender if he falls to the 20s.

14. Portland Trail Blazers (via Golden State) — Tidjane Salaun, F/C France

A third versatile French big man in the lottery? Salaun doesn't turn 19 until August, and he's a few years away from being a factor, but with two lottery picks, Portland can take a flier on the agile 6-foot-9 teenager who could grow into being an Aaron Gordon-type player.

15. Miami Heat — Nikola Topic, PG, Red Star

The 6-foot-6 point guard reminds me a little of Goran Dragic, who came into the league with questions about his defense and shooting ability. Dragic figured out the latter. Topic will be a steal if he falls past this spot.

16. Orlando Magic — Kyle Filipowski, PF, Duke

He's a high-IQ offensive player with strong passing ability who can also shoot. He'll fit right in with Orlando, which seems to gravitate toward that type of unselfish player.

17. Toronto Raptors (via Indiana) — Yves Missi, C, Baylor

The 7-footer turns 20 in May and might have a bigger upside than any big man who played in college last year. Missi could bump up against the top 10 or fall to the second round. He has the chance to be a Clint Capela-like force ... in three years?

18. New Orleans Pelicans (via LA Lakers) — Tristan da Silva, F, Colorado

Da Silva's growth as a prospect makes the German-born power forward very intriguing. He made just four 3-pointers as a freshman but shot 64-of-162 (39%) this season. He's ready to contribute.

19. Philadelphia 76ers — Zach Edey, C, Purdue

Consider this: Joel Embiid made one of five 3-pointers as a freshman at Kansas. Four years later, he attempted 214 in the NBA. Edey could learn a lot from Embiid.

20. Cleveland Cavaliers — Ulrich Chomche, C, Cameroon

A mysterious 6-foot-10 post player who won't be 19 until late December, expect Chomche to shoot up draft boards after signing with Klutch Sports. He might be the best basketball player from Cameroon since Embiid, but is at least two years away from playing in the NBA.

21. New Orleans Pelicans via Milwaukee — Kel'el Ware, C, Indiana

Ware is a true 7-footer who was a shot-blocking machine at Indiana (88th in the country). Given how much JV tailed off for the Pelicans vs. top competition, maybe Ware learns the ropes for a year and becomes a factor when he turns 21 next season

22. Milwaukee Bucks (via New Orleans) — Tristen Newton, G, UConn

An extremely well-rounded player, he is 23 years old and thus teams are unlikely to grab him in the lottery. But he's more plug-and-play than almost every guard in this draft. Will be a rotation guy as a rookie and make the All-Rookie team.

23. Phoenix Suns — Ajay Mitchell, PG, UC Santa Barbara

Mitchell is a crafty 6-foot-5 point guard who gets to the line with ease (and shoots 86% there), and he ranked 92nd in the country in assist rate. The Belgian turns 22 in June.

24. New York Knicks via Dallas — Terrence Shannon Jr, G/F, Illinois

He'll be 24 soon, and teams will have to dive into his off-the-court situation. But from a purely offensive standpoint, he's one of the best in the draft. Shannon could probably average double digits off the bench as a rookie.

25. New York Knicks — Isaiah Collier, PG, USC

At some point, the Knicks have to get a valuable backup for Jalen Brunson, right? They can't continue to drive him into the ground at 40-plus minutes a night. Also, this pick could be shipped in a package for Embiid, Karl Anthony-Towns, Donovan Mitchell, or an unhappy star.

26. Washington Wizards (via LA Clippers) — Tyler Kolek, PG, Marquette

Is he a starting point guard in the NBA? I'd like to find out. I'm all in on Kolek, who checks all the boxes. He's pass-first but can score, and he shot 40% on 3s.

27. Minnesota Timberwolves — Kevin McCullar Jr, G/F, Kansas

If the Timberwolves face an early exit against the Suns, they will almost certainly have to unload KAT or face a massive luxury tax bill (which the owner seems reluctant to pay). Time to find plug-and-play guys to help keep them a contender in the West.

28. Denver Nuggets — Devin Carter, G, Providence

Carter is the son of a former NBA point guard and plays much bigger than his 6-foot-3 frame. He shot 56% on 2s while playing plus-defense according to the stats on steals and blocks.

29. Utah Jazz (via OKC) — Ryan Dunn, F, Virginia

The 19-year-old was a stat-sheet stuffer for the Cavs, ranking 20th in block percentage and top-200 in steal percentage. Dunn only shot 53% from the line and made seven 3-pointers, which is why he's a fringe first-rounder.

30. Boston Celtics — Johnny Furphy, SF, Kansas

Furphy shot a staggering 63% on 2-pointers for the Jayhawks, and his length at 6-foot-9, plus his age (he doesn't turn 20 until December) make him a sleeper to be a riser as we get closer to the draft.

Jason McIntyre is a FOX Sports betting analyst who also writes about the NFL and NBA Draft. Before arriving at FOX, he created the website The Big Lead. Follow him on Twitter @ JasonRMcIntyre .

