2024-25 NBA Schedule Release: Date, when does the season start?

Updated Jul. 30, 2024 2:02 p.m. ET

With the 2023-24 NBA season and 2024 NBA Draft behind us, it's time to start thinking about the upcoming NBA season. Stay up to date with everything you need to know about the 2024-25 NBA Schedule release below:

When is the 2024-25 NBA Schedule Release?

We don't know exactly when the NBA will announce the 2024-25 regular season schedule yet, but we can make some educated guesses based on past releases.

Based on past release dates, NBA fans can expect to see 2024-25 NBA season matchups in mid-August.

When does the 2024-25 NBA Season start?

While we don't know everything about the 2024-25 NBA season yet, we do know that NBA Opening Night will be October 22, 2024.

Past NBA Schedule Release Dates

  • 2023-24: Aug. 17, 2023
  • 2022-23: Aug. 17, 2022
  • 2021-22: Aug. 20, 2021
  • 2020-21: Dec. 4, 2020
  • 2019-20: Aug. 13, 2019
  • 2018-19: Aug. 10, 2018
  • 2017-18: Aug. 14, 2017
  • 2016-17: Aug, 11, 2016
  • 2015-16: Aug. 12, 2015
  • 2014-15: Aug, 13, 2014
  • 2013-14: Aug. 6, 2013
  • 2012-13: July 26, 2012
  • 2011-12: July 19, 2011
  • 2010-11: Aug. 10, 2010
  • 2009-10: Aug. 4, 2009
  • 2008-09: Aug. 6, 2008

2024-25 NBA Schedule and Key Dates

  • Oct. 22, 2024: Regular Season starts
  • Nov. 2: NBA Mexico City Game 2024 (Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards)
  • Nov. 12, 2024: Emirates NBA Cup (formerly known as In-Season Tournament) starts
  • Dec. 17, 2024: Emirates NBA Cup Championship
  • Jan. 23 & 25, 2025: NBA Paris Games (Spurs vs. Pacers)
  • Feb. 6, 2025: NBA Trade Deadline (3 p.m. ET)
  • Feb. 14-16, 2025: NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco, CA
  • April 13, 2025: NBA Regular Season ends
  • April 15-18: NBA Play-In Tournament
  • April 19: NBA Playoffs begin
