National Basketball Association 2024-25 NBA Schedule Release: Date, when does the season start? Updated Jul. 30, 2024 2:02 p.m. ET

With the 2023-24 NBA season and 2024 NBA Draft behind us, it's time to start thinking about the upcoming NBA season. Stay up to date with everything you need to know about the 2024-25 NBA Schedule release below:

When is the 2024-25 NBA Schedule Release?

We don't know exactly when the NBA will announce the 2024-25 regular season schedule yet, but we can make some educated guesses based on past releases.

Based on past release dates, NBA fans can expect to see 2024-25 NBA season matchups in mid-August.

When does the 2024-25 NBA Season start?

While we don't know everything about the 2024-25 NBA season yet, we do know that NBA Opening Night will be October 22, 2024.

Past NBA Schedule Release Dates

2023-24: Aug. 17, 2023

2022-23: Aug. 17, 2022

2021-22: Aug. 20, 2021

2020-21: Dec. 4, 2020

2019-20: Aug. 13, 2019

2018-19: Aug. 10, 2018

2017-18: Aug. 14, 2017

2016-17: Aug, 11, 2016

2015-16: Aug. 12, 2015

2014-15: Aug, 13, 2014

2013-14: Aug. 6, 2013

2012-13: July 26, 2012

2011-12: July 19, 2011

2010-11: Aug. 10, 2010

2009-10: Aug. 4, 2009

2008-09: Aug. 6, 2008

2024-25 NBA Schedule and Key Dates

Oct. 22, 2024: Regular Season starts

Nov. 2: NBA Mexico City Game 2024 (Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards)

Nov. 12, 2024: Emirates NBA Cup (formerly known as In-Season Tournament) starts

Dec. 17, 2024: Emirates NBA Cup Championship

Jan. 23 & 25, 2025: NBA Paris Games (Spurs vs. Pacers)

Feb. 6, 2025: NBA Trade Deadline (3 p.m. ET)

Feb. 14-16, 2025: NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco, CA

April 13, 2025: NBA Regular Season ends

April 15-18: NBA Play-In Tournament

April 19: NBA Playoffs begin

