2024 NBA preseason schedule: Dates, times, channels, how to watch, results

The NBA preseason offers a glimpse into the upcoming NBA regular season, which tips off on October 22. Teams use this time to evaluate their rosters, experiment with new strategies, and prepare for the intense competition that lies ahead. The NBA preseason will start on October 4 and will run until October 18 with nationally and locally televised games.

Check out the complete details on how to watch this year’s NBA preseason slate, including dates, times and TV channels.

2024 NBA Preseason Schedule

All times are listed in ET

Friday, October 4

Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets – 12:00 p.m.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers – 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 6

Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics – 10:00 a.m.

New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets – 5:00 p.m.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons – 7:00 p.m.

Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors – 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers – 9:30 p.m.

Monday, October 7

Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans – 1:30 p.m.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks – 8:00 p.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs – 8:00 p.m.

Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz – 9:00 p.m.

Tuesday, October 8

Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets – 7:00 p.m.

Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers – 7:00 p.m.

Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks – 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Clippers – 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 9

Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks – 7:30 p.m.

Orlando Magic vs. San Antonio Spurs – 8:00 p.m.

Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder – 8:00 p.m.

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings – 10:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 10

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers – 7:00 p.m.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat – 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Memphis Grizzlies – 8:00 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks – 8:00 p.m.

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks – 8:00 p.m.

Friday, October 11

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Philadelphia 76ers – 7:00 p.m.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Orlando Magic – 7:00 p.m.

Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards – 7:00 p.m.

Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns – 10:00 p.m.

Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors – 10:00 p.m.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Clippers – 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 12

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics – 8:00 p.m.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Chicago Bulls – 8:00 p.m.

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs – 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 13

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Miami Heat – 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks – 7:00 p.m.

Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics – 7:00 p.m.

Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors – 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets – 9:00 p.m.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings – 10:00 p.m.

Monday, October 14

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Indiana Pacers – 7:00 p.m.

Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets – 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks – 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks – 8:00 p.m.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers – 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 15

Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors – 7:00 p.m.

Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks – 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami Heat – 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets – 8:00 p.m.

Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz – 9:00 p.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets – 9:00 p.m.

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers – 10:00 p.m.

Wednesday, October 16

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons – 7:00 p.m.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers – 7:00 p.m.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Chicago Bulls – 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 17

Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers – 7:00 p.m.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets – 8:00 p.m.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder – 8:00 p.m.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks - 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns - 9:00 p.m.

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Clippers - 10:00 p.m.

Friday, October 18

New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards - 7:00 p.m.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic - 7:00 p.m.

Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets – 7:30 p.m.

Miami Heat vs. Memphis Grizzlies – 8:00 p.m.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls – 8:00 p.m.

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves – 8:00 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors – 10:00 p.m.

Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers – 10:00 p.m.

When does the 2024 NBA Preseason start?

The 2024 NBA preseason starts on Friday, Oct. 4 in Abu Dhabi when the Boston Celtics face the Denver Nuggets . The game will tip off at 12 p.m. ET on NBA TV.

Where can I watch the NBA Preseason? What channel will it be on?

The majority of NBA preseason games will air on NBA TV and local regional networks or NBA League Pass. Select games will also be on ESPN, ESPN2, and TNT.

How can I stream the NBA Preseason or watch without cable?

Games on channels like ESPN, NBA TV and TNT can be streamed with services such as YouTube TV or Fubo TV.

Many games will also be available for streaming on NBA League Pass.

What are the NBA Preseason standings?

Full standings by conference are available on the FOXSports NBA preseason standings page.

