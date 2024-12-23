2025 NBA Draft odds: Which team will select Cooper Flagg?

National Basketball Association
Sometimes, losing has its positives, especially when it comes to professional sports. 

Every season, across the four major American sports, teams with the worst regular-season records end up with the best odds to earn a high pick in the subsequent draft. 

Enter Cooper Flagg.

Whichever NBA squads sputter the worst from now until the spring will increase their chances of drafting the Duke star with one of the top picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. 

Let's check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for which team will land Flagg, as of Dec. 23.

Which Team Will Draft Cooper Flagg?

Wizards: +475 (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)
Jazz: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Blazers: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Pelicans: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Nets: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Raptors: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Hornets: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Pistons: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)
Bulls: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)
Spurs: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

The Wizards are atop the oddsboard, and it makes sense, considering they've lost 22 of their 26 games as of Dec. 23.

They have the worst defense in the league in terms of points allowed, and they are losing by an average of over 14 points per game. 

But, as mentioned, there is a silver lining. 

Flagg has long been considered a shoo-in to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft, even though he has had an uneven start to his college career. 

Through 12 games, Flagg is averaging 16.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks. 

However, he's shooting just 42.1% from the field and only 25% from beyond the arc. 

In terms of the draft lottery, the three worst teams in the league each have a 14% chance to land the No. 1 pick. The fourth-worst team has a 12.5% chance and the fifth-worst team has a 10.5% chance.

Sadly for Washington and others, recent history has not been kind to the league's worst team in terms of picking No. 1. 

Last year, Atlanta selected No. 1 despite making the play-in tournament and having just a 3% chance to land the pick. 

The team with the worst record in the NBA, the Pistons, picked fifth. 

In 2023, the Spurs had the second-worst record and picked first. Detroit had the worst record and picked fifth.

The last time the team with the worst record in the NBA won the draft lottery was in 2018, when the Phoenix Suns finished 21-61 and then selected Deandre Ayton with the top pick. 

