National Basketball Association
NBA fines Ja Morant $75,000 for another finger-gun gesture
National Basketball Association

NBA fines Ja Morant $75,000 for another finger-gun gesture

Published Apr. 4, 2025 12:36 p.m. ET

Ja Morant showed off an imaginary gun. The NBA hit back with a real fine.

A day after Morant again used his aiming-a-gun gesture to celebrate making 3-pointers, the Grizzlies' star was fined $75,000 by the league Friday. It's the second time this week that Morant — who was suspended twice in 2023 for incidents with actual weapons — heard from the league about mimicking the act of using a gun during a game.

The league called the gesture "inappropriate," adding that "Morant was previously warned by the league office that this gesture could be interpreted in a negative light."

[MORE: NBA warns Ja Morant, Buddy Hield following gun gestures]

ADVERTISEMENT

The first interaction with the league office resulted in that warning, after Morant and Golden State's Buddy Hield made the gesture at one another during a Grizzlies-Warriors game on Tuesday. The warning from the league office was evidently ignored, since Morant made similar gestures in Thursday's game.

The NBA said it happened twice, though it appeared to have happened after all three of his made 3-pointers. The third instance was not shown on the TNT broadcast of the game.

Morant and other members of the Grizzlies have used the gun gesture numerous times this season, including during Thursday night's game at Miami. Morant made a 3-pointer in the first quarter of that game, then turned toward the Memphis bench with his left arm fully extended, his right thumb pointed in the air and his index and middle fingers pressed together.

The other gestures were similar, again directed toward Memphis teammates.

The two suspensions in 2023 cost Morant 33 games and about $8.3 million in salary. The first was an eight-game ban for the live streaming of a video in which he displayed a firearm while in an intoxicated state at a Denver-area nightclub.

The other was a 25-game ban after posing with a firearm in a car during another live-streamed video, when the league said Morant "wielded the firearm while knowing that he was being recorded and that the recording was being live streamed on Instagram Live, despite having made commitments to the NBA and public statements that he would not repeat the conduct for which he was previously disciplined."

[Related: Grizzlies' Ja Morant doesn't mind being the villain]

Asked Thursday — after he made a game-winning shot at the buzzer to lift Memphis over Miami — about the criticism, Morant said he is "well aware" of what gets said about him.

"I'm kind of used to it," Morant said. "I was pretty much a villain for two years now. Every little thing, if somebody can say something negative about me, it's going to be out there. So, yeah. I don't care no more."

The Grizzlies next play Saturday at Detroit.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: The story behind the viral LeBron James songs

The story behind the viral LeBron James songs

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTCollege Basketball Crown image College Basketball CrownIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes