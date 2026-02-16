How To Bet This Week in the NBA: Pistons-Knicks, Celtics-Lakers, More

Now is the time that NBA playoff positioning becomes a real thing.

With that, let's take a look at the odds for the biggest games on the schedule this week (at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Feb. 17), as well as what to know about each matchup. And check back throughout the week, as the games draw nearer and the odds update.

THURSDAY, FEB. 19

Pistons @ Knicks

Spread: Knicks -2.5

Moneyline: Knicks -170, Pistons +142

O/U: 222.5

What to know: The Pistons have the best record in the NBA (40-13), but they still have that underdog glow to them. In fact, Detroit won and covered as a home underdog against the Knicks back on Jan. 5. The Knicks (35-20) are once again favored in this one, which will go down at Madison Square Garden. This season, Detroit is 6-0 overall and against the spread (ATS) as an away underdog, and 9-1 ATS as an underdog in general. New York is 18-9 ATS as a home favorite and 20-7 overall as a home favorite.

Suns @ Spurs

Spread: Spurs -7.5

Moneyline: Spurs -310, Suns +250

O/U: 225.5

What to know: The Suns have been shockingly good this year, sitting seventh in the Western Conference standings at nine games above. 500 (32-23). The same could be said about the Spurs, who are second in the West at 38-16, good enough for the third-best record in the NBA. S.A. is 17-6 overall as a home favorite, but just 12-10-1 ATS as a home favorite. As an away underdog, the Suns are 9-8 ATS, but are 26-15 ATS in non-division games. However, Phoenix is just 5-12 overall as an away underdog. On Nov. 2, the Suns beat the Spurs in Phoenix, covering as 5-point underdogs. On Nov. 23, the Suns once again defeated the Spurs in the desert, this time covering as 3.5-point favorites.

FRIDAY, FEB. 20

Clippers @ Lakers

Spread: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

O/U: TBD

What to know: The Lakers are great ATS as a home favorite (12-5), but the same can't be said when they are a home underdog (2-6 ATS). On Nov. 25, the Lakers (as the home team) beat the Clippers, covering as 6.5-point favorites. On Dec. 20, on the Clippers' home floor, the Lakers failed to cover as 1.5-point favorites, losing to their in-town rivals. On Jan. 22, once again on the road vs. the Clippers, the Lakers failed to cover as 2.5-point underdogs.

SATURDAY, FEB. 21

Rockets @ Knicks

Spread: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

O/U: TBD

What to know: Houston is 5-0 ATS this season as an away underdog, despite being 23-30 overall ATS. These two squads have yet to face off this season.

SUNDAY, FEB. 22

Cavaliers @ Thunder

Spread: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

O/U: TBD

What to know: Is it shocking that, as a home favorite, OKC is just 13-15 ATS? It's probably because it is often favored by a wide margin on its home floor. On Jan. 19, the Thunder were favored by 6.5 points and covered easily, beating the Cavs by 32 in Cleveland.

Nuggets @ Warriors

Spread: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

O/U: TBD

What to know: Overall, the Warriors are 17-7 when favored at home and 1-3 as a home underdog. Denver is 14-5 overall when favored on the road. The Nuggets opened the season at Golden State as 1.5-point favorites and failed to cover, losing by six. On Nov. 7 in Denver, the Nuggets blasted the Warriors by 25, easily covering as 9.5-point favorites.

Celtics @ Lakers

Spread: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

O/U: TBD

What to know: Boston is 12-5 overall as road favorites this season, and 5-5 as road underdogs. On Dec. 5, the Celtics defended their home court, beating the Lakers by 21 and covering as 8.5-point favorites.