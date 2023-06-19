National Basketball Association How to watch the 2024 NBA Draft: Date, time, TV channel, schedule Updated Apr. 10, 2024 9:42 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the end of the NBA season just around the corner, the 2024 NBA Draft will be here before you know it. Here are the full details on how you can watch all the action for the 78th edition of the NBA Draft:

When is the 2024 NBA Draft? What time does it start?

The 2024 NBA Draft will be held June 26-27, 2024. Coverage starts at 8 p.m. ET on both nights. This will be the first time that the draft will use a two-night format.

How can I watch the 2024 NBA Draft? What channel will it be on?

The 2024 NBA Draft will be available on ABC, ESPN and the ESPN App. ABC will broadcast the first round while ESPN will carry the full event.

How can I stream the NBA Draft?

You can stream the NBA Draft on any streaming service that carries ABC or ESPN like Sling or YouTube TV.

How can I watch the NBA Draft for free?

If you have an antenna that picks up ABC, you can watch the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft for free.

Where is the NBA Draft?

The first round of the 2024 NBA Draft will be hosted at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The second round will take place at ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in New York.

When is the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery?

The 2024 NBA Draft Lottery will be on May 12 in Chicago, IL.

What is the 2024 NBA Draft order?

The 2024 NBA Draft order will be finalized at the NBA Lottery on May 12, 2024. Picks 1-14 are determined by the lottery. Picks 15-58 are determined by win percentage at the end of the NBA regular season.

Who has the first pick in the NBA Draft?

The NBA Draft Lottery on May 16th will determine who gets the No. 1 pick in 2024. The teams with the best odds of landing the pick are the Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.

Who are some of the top prospects in the NBA Draft?

Some of the notable 2024 NBA Draft prospects include France’s Alex Parr and Zaccharie Risacher, Stephon Castle and Serbia’s Nikola Topic.

How does the NBA Draft work?

In advance of the draft lottery broadcast, an actual lottery takes place with a representative from the accounting firm Ernst & Young overseeing the entire process. The results of that drawing are then sealed in an envelope for NBA deputy commissioner and chief operating officer Mark Tatum to reveal in descending order to a panel of 14 anxious team representatives.

The No. 1 pick in the draft is awarded to the team that draws the winning four-number combination from the lottery machine. There are 14 ping-pong balls numbered one through 14, with each number representing a different lottery team. In total, there are 1,001 possible four-number combinations, but only one winning combination.

Once a winner is selected, the drawing process is repeated to determine picks 2-4. The rest of the draft is done in order of win percentage.

When is the 2024 NBA Draft Combine?

The 2024 NBA Draft Combine takes place from Monday, May 13, 2024 to Sunday, May 19, 2024 in Chicago, IL.

What were the full 2023 NBA Draft results?

You can track the view the 2023 NBA Draft Results here.

