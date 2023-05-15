National Basketball Association
2024 NBA Draft Order: Lottery odds based on current standings
Updated Apr. 10, 2024 10:02 a.m. ET

The 2024 NBA Draft order will be set by the NBA Draft Lottery on May 12, 2024, in Chicago, IL. The top 14 picks are determined by a lottery process involving the teams that did not make this year's NBA playoffs. The rest of the draft is done in order of win percentage.

The 2024 NBA Draft will be held on June 26-27, 2024. The first round will take place on Wednesday, June 26 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York - home of the Brooklyn Nets. The second round will be held at ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in New York on Thursday, June 27.

Below is the projected order for the top 14 picks based on the NBA lottery odds as of 4/10/2024.

2024 NBA Draft Order:

First Round Order: Picks 1-30

1. Detroit Pistons
2. Washington Wizards
3. Charlotte Hornets
4. San Antonio Spurs
5. Portland Trail Blazers
6. Toronto Raptors
7. Memphis Grizzlies
8. Utah Jazz
9. Brooklyn Nets
10. Atlanta Hawks
11. Chicago Bulls
12. Houston Rockets
13. Golden State Warriors
14. Los Angeles Lakers
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
24.
25.
26.
27.
28.
29.
30.

Second Round Order: Picks 31-58

31.
32.
33.
34.
35.
36.
37.
38.
39.
40.
41.
42.
43.
44.
45.
46.
47.
48.
49.
50.
51.
52.
53.
54.
55.
56.
57.
58.
 

Note: The 2024 NBA Draft will have 58 total selections over two rounds. Two second round picks were forfeited by the Philadelphia 76ers and the Phoenix Suns due to violating rules for free agency discussions.

When is the 2024 NBA Draft?

The NBA Draft will be held on June 26-27, 2024.

How is the NBA Draft order determined?

Picks 1-14 are determined by a lottery process. The teams in the lottery consist of teams who did not make the NBA playoffs. The rest of the draft is done in order of win percentage.

When is the NBA Draft lottery?

The 2024 NBA Draft lottery will take place on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET. 

National Basketball Association


 

