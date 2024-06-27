National Basketball Association 2024 NBA Draft grades: Lakers, Celtics, Timberwolves among Round 1 winners Published Jun. 27, 2024 2:01 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

NEW YORK — Round 1 of the 2024 NBA Draft is in the books, and with that comes immediate reaction to the picks with the best value and those that might have been more perplexing.

Here are my instant grades from Wednesday night at the Barclays Center.

JJ Redick was a sharpshooter himself, and in a weaker draft class, to find a player as valuable as Knecht on the board at No. 17 is a massive win for Rob Pelinka & Co. If Zach Edey was not the national player of the year, it would have been Knecht, who had eight performances of at least 30 points this past season, averaging 22 points per game. He is a walking bucket who can come off screens and get hot in a hurry. And LeBron James has to be pleased as well.

Yes, the world champions get a top grade because when you're in the 30th slot in the draft, finding the best available talent is the way to go. The 6-foot-6 wing out of Creighton has an elite feel for the game and averaged 18.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game this past year in an All-American season. He's a steal for Brad Stevens.

Ron Holland, Detroit Pistons: D+

Look, Holland is only 18 years old and has a high motor and explosive athleticism, but for Trajan Langdon to take him at No. 5? It's a reach for a guy who has a rather stiff shot and is inconsistent in creating his own shots. Holland could turn into something special with how he defends and with his ability to finish near the rim, but the G League Ignite product is still pretty raw at this point.

Clingan is the opposite of Holland in that I felt the former UConn big man was a top-five prospect in this class, but he fell to No. 7 overall. While Portland has things to figure out with DeAndre Ayton and Robert Williams III each having two years left on their respective deals, getting Clingan sets the Blazers up with a 7-foot-2 superstar rim protector who has terrific feel around the basket and plays with relentless competitive passion.

Let me be clear: Zach Edey being selected No. 9 overall in the draft is an A+ for college basketball.

The social media discourse from Ja Morant was also gold. I do think Edey is a fine fit for Memphis and gives that frontcourt such a unique talent to pair with Jaren Jackson Jr.

A team ready to win now had to take Edey, and Memphis is that, but taking him at No. 9 is why I gave this a B+, as I don't love the value.

Matas Buzelis, Chicago Bulls: A

I thought he would certainly be a top 7-8 prospect in this class. But the 6-9, 19-year-old fell to his hometown Bulls on Wednesday, giving Marc Eversley & Co. the window to swipe a guy who had high value. Averaging 14.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game this past season, Buzelis needs to become more disciplined and a better 3-point shooter in his next chapter, but his size and skill give him the potential to be a connective weapon on a team looking for a multi-faceted player with length. I think he serves as a supplemental piece to Chicago's backcourt.

Tim Connelly is at it again, reeling in a pair of splash guards to help Anthony Edwards on the perimeter. To trade with San Antonio for the eighth pick and only give up a 2031 unprotected first-round pick and a top-1 protected 2030 pick swap is a nice move. Who knows what those picks will be worth in six years? The move puzzled me with the Spurs. Dillingham shot 44% from 3-point range and was a blur in transition with a variety of offensive skills in his lone year at Kentucky under John Calipari, averaging over 15 points per game. Shannon, who was found not guilty of rape last week and was brought into a really brutal situation that unfairly hurt his reputation, landed with Minnesota at the end of the first round, which was a steal because he was as good as any guard in college basketball this past year, averaging 23 points per game.

This pick made little to no sense to me then, and it still makes no sense to me now. He's a 6-4 guard who is 167 pounds and needs a couple of years to figure out what he wants to be offensively and to work on his body. Look, if you want to get a project, I get it. But there was more value on the board at 23 for Milwaukee and I didn't like the pick at all.

Pacome Dadiet, New York Knicks: B

At only 18, Dadiet is a 6-8 wing who shot 37% from 3-point range playing in Germany this past season. He has burst off the dribble and a good midrange game with great vision to deliver solid passes, but he's very raw in terms of efficiency and discipline. I thought he would be a second round value, but Leon Rose can afford this type of project with where the Knicks stand, so it's a B for me.

The Big East Player of the Year will be a winning player who has a 10-15 year career in the league. I had him in my top 10. The Kings got him at 13, making a 6-3 junkyard dog guard a great addition because he will embrace and know his role alongside De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk. Carter is a pest defensively, has evolved his perimeter game and can score at the rim quite well. His motor? Limitless.

My best available entering Round 2:

