National Basketball Association 2024 NBA Draft Lottery: Hawks win No. 1 overall pick, Pistons drop to No. 5 Updated May. 12, 2024 3:29 p.m. ET

The 2024 NBA Draft Lottery in Chicago has concluded and the Atlanta Hawks have been awared the No. 1 overall pick.

The Detroit Pistons had the best chance to win the No. 1 pick at 14%, but that was also the case last season and the San Antonio Spurs went home with the No. 1 pick, which was then used to draft Victor Wembanyama. This year's prize prospect is another French center, Alex Sarr, who spent the last year playing professionally in Australia.

Here are the full results for the NBA Draft Lottery with the odds for each team to win it:

Live results

14. Portland Trail Blazers

13. Sacramento Kings

12. Oklahoma City Thunder

11. Chicago Bulls

10. Utah Jazz

9. Memphis Grizzlies

8. San Antonio Spurs

7. Portland Trail Blazers

6. Charlotte Hornets

5. Detroit Pistons

4. San Antonio Spurs

3. Houston Rockets

2. Washington Wizards

1. Atlanta Hawks

Lottery odds

Detroit Pistons — 14.0%

Washington Wizards—14.0%

Charlotte Hornets —13.3%

Portland Trail Blazers — 13.2%

San Antonio Spurs — 10.5%

Toronto Raptors — 9.0%

Memphis Grizzlies —7.5%

Utah Jazz — 6.0%

Houston Rockets (via Brooklyn) — 4.5%

Atlanta Hawks — 3.0%

Chicago Bulls —2.0%

Oklahoma City Thunder (via Houston) — 1.5%

Sacramento Kings — 0.8%

Golden State Warriors —0.7%

How does the NBA Draft Lottery work?

In advance of the draft lottery broadcast, an actual lottery takes place with a representative from the accounting firm Ernst & Young overseeing the entire process. The results of that drawing are then sealed in an envelope for NBA deputy commissioner and chief operating officer Mark Tatum reveal in descending order to a panel of 14 anxious team representatives.

The No. 1 pick in the draft is awarded to the team that draws the winning four-number combination from the lottery machine. There are 14 ping-pong balls numbered one through 14, with each number representing a different lottery team. In total, there are 1,001 possible four-number combinations, but only one winning combination.

Once a winner is selected, the drawing process is repeated to determine picks 2-4. The rest of the draft is done in order of win percentage.

