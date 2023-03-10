Eagles re-sign DE Brandon Graham to one-year, $6 million deal
Brandon Graham is re-signing with the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, per multiple sources.
"I definitely don't want to miss out on this championship that we're about to make a run for," Graham said. "I pretty much directed [my agent] Joel [Segal] just to get a deal done before free agency so I wouldn't have to go through that part. I'm just so happy everything came to fruition.
"It wasn't even about no money. It was more about wanting to be an Eagle as long as I could still play at a high level."
The veteran defensive end, who turns 35 next month and is the longest-tenured member of the Eagles, previously checked in at No. 48 in FOX Sports' top 50 free agents rankings.
Graham, a former first-round pick out of Michigan in the 2010 NFL Draft, has played his entire career with the Eagles. He is coming off a career year in which he posted a personal-best 11 sacks while adding 16 quarterback hits.
The Eagles finished last season with a 14-3 record, and Graham made his second Super Bowl appearance during his time in Philadelphia earlier this year.
Graham has recorded 451 tackles, 70 sacks and 21 forced fumbles in his 13-year NFL career. He has appeared in 178 regular-season games for Philadelphia, and his 70 career sacks are the fourth-most in team history.
Philadelphia had 19 unrestricted free agents, including Graham, headed into this offseason. The team will likely continue to look for some offensive help to surround quarterback Jalen Hurts, who could have an extension coming his way next.
