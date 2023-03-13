National Football League
National Football League

Javon Hargrave agrees to reported 4-year, $84M deal with 49ers

Published Mar. 13, 2023 1:46 p.m. EDT

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave has agreed to a deal with the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN. Hargrave will receive a four-year contract worth $84 million, with $40 million guaranteed, according to reports.

Hargrave's is set to become one of the NFL's highest-paid defensive tackles after a career year in 2022. He ended the season with a career-high 11 sacks, which helped Philadelphia's defense tie for the third-most sacks ever in a season. Hargrave is second on FOX Sports' rankings of the top NFL free agents this offseason.

Hargrave is one of 18 Eagles free agents heading into the offseason. With a major contract looming for Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, general manager Howie Roseman had to be selective about which players he retained to keep the team in title contention while being able to afford the Hurts contract. This meant letting Hargrave walk in free agency.

Prior to joining the 49ers, Hargrave was a third-round draft pick by the Steelers in 2016. He joined the Eagles in 2020 when he signed a three-year, $39 million contract. 

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
San Francisco 49ers
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NASCAR to rule on possible Team Hendrick penalties, other topics
NASCAR to rule on possible Team Hendrick penalties, other topics
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes