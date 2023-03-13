National Football League Javon Hargrave agrees to reported 4-year, $84M deal with 49ers Published Mar. 13, 2023 1:46 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave has agreed to a deal with the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN. Hargrave will receive a four-year contract worth $84 million, with $40 million guaranteed, according to reports.

Hargrave's is set to become one of the NFL's highest-paid defensive tackles after a career year in 2022. He ended the season with a career-high 11 sacks, which helped Philadelphia's defense tie for the third-most sacks ever in a season. Hargrave is second on FOX Sports' rankings of the top NFL free agents this offseason.

Hargrave is one of 18 Eagles free agents heading into the offseason. With a major contract looming for Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, general manager Howie Roseman had to be selective about which players he retained to keep the team in title contention while being able to afford the Hurts contract. This meant letting Hargrave walk in free agency.

Prior to joining the 49ers, Hargrave was a third-round draft pick by the Steelers in 2016. He joined the Eagles in 2020 when he signed a three-year, $39 million contract.

