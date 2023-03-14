National Football League Browns expected to sign former Vikings DT Dalvin Tomlinson Published Mar. 14, 2023 12:10 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson is expected to sign with the Cleveland Browns for four years and $57 million, with $27.5 million guaranteed, according to a report from NFL Media.

Cleveland adds bulk to its defensive front with Tomlinson, who is 6-foot-3, 325 pounds, and has started all but five games in his six-year NFL career with the Giants and Vikings, recording 288 combined tackles and 13 sacks.

The Browns hope he has the production he had in his last two years with the Giants (15 tackles for loss in 2019-20) vs. what he had in Minnesota (five tackles for loss in the past two years).

The Giants selected the 28-year-old Tomlinson in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Alabama.

The Vikings are turning over a new leaf with the hiring of defensive coordinator Brian Flores, and Tomlinson is no longer in the plans. At 28, the former second-round pick still has a lot to give as part of an interior rotation. He doesn't show up so much on the stat sheet, but he'll be a value-add to any franchise that needs to fortify its unit up front.





