All-Star closer Edwin Diaz signs five-year, $102M extension with Mets

Mets closer Edwin Díaz is back in the Big Apple, signing a five-year, $102 million deal with the team, several outlets reported Sunday. The deal is dependent on Diaz's passing physical, and includes an opt-out clause after the 2025 season, and a $20 million team option for 2028. It also includes a no-trade clause. 

It's the highest-paid deal in MLB history for a reliever, passing Aroldis Chapman's $86 million contract of the same length with the Yankees.

Díaz had a stellar season in 2022 – perhaps the best of any reliever in league history – posting 32 saves with a 1.31 ERA, and 118 strikeouts in 62 innings. He also boasted a dazzling 17.1 strikeouts per nine innings rate, which was second-highest in MLB history among pitchers with at least 30 innings. His strikeout rate was 50.2%, while he walked just 7.7% of batters faced.

The 28-year-old fireballer is a two-time All-Star with 205 saves in seven seasons, and a career 2.93 ERA.

Díaz would have been eligible for free agency for the first time in his career in just a few days.

