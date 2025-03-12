Major League Baseball Vladimir Guerrero Jr. seeks $500 million extension with Blue Jays — but with a caveat Updated Mar. 12, 2025 1:31 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wants the second-richest contract in MLB history, at least in terms of present-day value.

The Toronto Blue Jays star first baseman wants a $500 million deal in present value after any deferrals are accounted for, FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reported for The Athletic.

Before Guerrero's self-imposed Feb. 17 deadline to get an extension done, the Blue Jays made Guerrero an offer worth around $500 million, but included significant deferrals, the New York Post reported. It's unclear how much money the Blue Jays' offer included in deferrals, but it likely would've brought the preset value of the contract to somewhere between $400 million and $450 million, the New York Post added in its report.

Deferred money has become more prevalent in the largest contracts signed in MLB over the last handful of seasons as a mechanism to help teams avoid larger luxury tax penalties. Shohei Ohtani deferred a whopping 97.1% of his $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers when he signed with the team in 2023. While that contract is the second-largest deal in MLB history in terms of total value, the present value of the pact is roughly $460.8 million, per Spotrac.

ADVERTISEMENT

Juan Soto's record-setting $765 million deal with the New York Mets doesn't include any deferred money, though. However, that contract is 15 years long, making the average annual value of Soto's deal $51 million. That deal only trails Ohtani's in terms of average annual value.

The 26-year-old Guerrero could feasibly stand to approach the amount of money Soto makes on an annual basis depending on the length of his next deal. But he told ESPN earlier in March that he's seeking a pact that's nearly as long as Soto's if not longer.

"It's much less than Soto. We're talking about many fewer millions than Soto, more than a hundred million less. ... It was the same number of years [as Soto's contract], but it didn't reach [$600 million]. The last number we gave them as a counteroffer didn't reach 600," Guerrero said of his contract talks with the Blue Jays.

"I know the business. I lowered the salary demands a bit, but I also lowered the number of years. ... I'm looking for 14 [years]. I would like 14, 15, even 20 if they give them to me, but doing it the right way."

As noted by Rosenthal, a 14-year, $500 million deal would carry an average annual value of $35.71 million. Such a deal would make Guerrero the ninth-highest paid player in baseball and the fourth-highest-paid hitter (excluding Ohtani) on an annual basis, per Spotrac.

Guerrero is arguably the best player set to become a free agent next winter, with his next deal likely making him one of the highest-paid players in the game. He's been one of the best first basemen in baseball over the last few seasons, earning four consecutive All-Star nods. He had the second-best year of his career in 2024, slashing .323/.396/.544 with 30 home runs and 103 RBIs.

[Related: Who could break Juan Soto's $765M record? First look at future MLB free-agent classes ]

Guerrero's potential departure would give the Blue Jays another free agency blow. They were heavily involved in the Ohtani and Soto sweepstakes while also falling short of signing several other big-money free agents over the last couple of offseasons. Additionally, Toronto's play on the field has been on the downsing. After two straight playoff appearances, the Blue Jays went 74-88 to finish in last place in the AL East in 2024.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. cranks a no-doubt homer to give the Blue Jays an early lead vs. the Reds

Even though Guerrero has seemingly shut the door on a potential extension with the Blue Jays, he's more than willing to return to the team if they give him what he wants in free agency.

"Listen, I want to be here. I want to be a Blue Jay for the rest of my career," Guerrero told reporters through an interpreter in February. "But it's free agency. It's business. So I'm going to have to listen to 29 more teams and they're going to have to compete for that."

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share