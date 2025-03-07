Major League Baseball Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on Blue Jays contract talks: Last proposal below '$600 million' Published Mar. 7, 2025 12:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Toronto Blue Jays star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is set to hit the open market after the 2025 MLB season — and it appears he will meet his destiny.

While detailing contract talks with Toronto, Guerrero expressed that he hasn't demanded a deal in the ballpark of Juan Soto's historic 15-year, $765 million contract, which he signed with the New York Mets in December 2024. Granted, Guerrero still has lofty goals for his next contract.

"It's much less than Soto. We're talking about many fewer millions than Soto, more than a hundred million less. ... It was the same number of years [as Soto's contract], but it didn't reach [$600 million]. The last number we gave them as a counteroffer didn't reach 600," Guerrero said about his contract talks with the Blue Jays in an interview with ESPN.

"I know the business. I lowered the salary demands a bit, but I also lowered the number of years. ... I'm looking for 14 [years]. I would like 14, 15, even 20 if they give them to me, but doing it the right way."

Guerrero, a 2022 Gold Glover, two-time Silver Slugger and four-time All-Star, is coming off an emphatic 2024 campaign which saw him total 30 home runs, 103 RBIs, a career-high 199 hits and 6.2 WAR, while posting a .323/.396/.544 slash line.

Since his first year opening the regular season on Toronto's MLB roster (2020), Guerrero has missed just 12 regular-season games. He's already eighth in Blue Jays history with 160 career home runs.

Guerrero, 25, looks poised to become the highest-paid first baseman in MLB history; Miguel Cabrera (eight-year, $240 million deal with the Detroit Tigers) holds the record for largest contract for a first baseman. Among active first basemen, Matt Olson is first in total money with an eight-year, $168 million deal (signed when he was 27) and Freddie Freeman is second with a six-year, $162 million deal (signed when he was 32).

While now a first baseman, Bryce Harper originally signed his 13-year, $330 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2019 to play right field.

Regardless of how contract talks have played out with the Blue Jays, Guerrero, who will make $28.5 million this coming season, is focused on the 2025 season.

"There was an exchange [of salary figures]. The meetings lasted until the last day of the deadline, but they [the Blue Jays and Guerrero's agents] couldn't reach an agreement on the numbers. But as I've always said, just because we couldn't reach an agreement, I'm not going to change the way I work," Guerrero said. "I have to keep working."

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. cranks a no-doubt homer to give the Blue Jays an early lead vs. the Reds

As for their offseason maneuvers, the Blue Jays signed former Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander to a five-year, $92.5 million deal and former Texas Rangers right-hander Max Scherzer to a one-year, $15.5 million deal, among other moves. They also traded infielder Spencer Horwitz and outfielder Nick Mitchell to the Cleveland Guardians for second baseman and three-time Gold Glover Andres Gimenez and reliever Nick Sandlin.

Toronto is coming off a 74-88 season that saw it finish last in the AL East.

