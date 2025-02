Major League Baseball MLB on FOX: Schedule, key dates and how to watch Updated Feb. 25, 2025 8:04 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 MLB season is just around the corner, and for the 30th season, FOX will be home to some of the biggest moments in baseball.

The season will open on March 19 with the Tokyo Series presented by Guggenheim on FOX, which will feature Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani and the defending World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Chicago Cubs at the Tokyo Dome. Coverage of MLB Opening Weekend will continue on Saturday, March 29 with a marquee doubleheader.

Here is the full schedule for MLB games on FOX this season with key dates and broadcast information:

How to watch MLB games on FOX

All games will be broadcast on FOX or FS1 and are available for streaming through the FOX Sports app.

MLB Key Dates 2024

March 19 — Tokyo Series: Dodgers vs. Cubs

May 24 — NLCS Rematch : Dodgers vs. Mets

May 31 — World Series Rematch : Yankees vs. Dodgers

June 7, June 14 & August 21 — Famed Rivalry : Red Sox vs. Yankees

July 12 — Lone Star Showdown : Rangers vs. Astros

July 15 — MLB All-Star Game

August 2 — Speedway Classic: Braves vs. Reds

August 9 — Historic Rivalry: Cubs vs. Cardinals

Full MLB on FOX schedule

All times in ET.

March

3/19 — Tokyo Series: Dodgers vs. Cubs; 6 a.m. on FOX

3/29 — Twins vs. Cardinals; 2 p.m. on FS1

3/29 — Braves vs. Padres; 7 p.m. on FOX

3/29 — Mets vs. Astros — 7 p.m. on FOX

April

4/5 — Dodgers vs. Phillies; 4 p.m. on FS1

4/5 — Reds vs. Brewers; 7 p.m. on FS1

4/12 — Giants vs. Yankees; 4 p.m. on FS1

4/16 — Mariners vs. Reds; 6:30 p.m. on FS1

4/17 — Royals vs. Tigers; 6:30 p.m. on FS1

4/19 — Dodgers vs. Rangers; 4 p.m. on FOX

4/19 — Cardinals vs. Mets; 4 p.m. on FOX

4/19 — Padres vs. Astros; 7 p.m. on FS1

4/21 — Padres vs. Tigers; 6:30 p.m. on FS1

4/26 — Phillies vs. Cubs; 4 p.m. on FOX

4/26 — Rangers vs. Giants; 4 p.m. on FOX

4/26 — Astros vs. Royals; 7 p.m. on FS1

May

5/3 — Twins vs. Red Fox; 4 p.m. on FS1

5/3 — Dodgers vs. Braves; 7 p.m. on FOX

5/3 — Royals vs. Orioles; 7 p.m. on FOX

5/10 — Cubs vs. Mets; 7 p.m. on FOX

5/10 — Giants vs. Twins; 7 p.m. on FOX

5/12 — Diamondbacks vs. Giants; 9:30 p.m. on FS1

5/17 — Nationals vs. Orioles; 4 p.m. on FS1

5/17 — Braves vs. Red Sox; 7 p.m. on FOX

5/17 — Twins vs. Brewers; 7 p.m. on FOX

5/19 — Reds vs. Pirates; 6:30 p.m. on FS1

5/24 — Orioles vs. Red Sox; 4 p.m. on FS1

5/24 — Dodgers vs. Mets; 7 p.m. on FOX

5/24 — Guardians vs. Tigers; 7 p.m. on FOX

5/29 — Nationals vs. Mariners; 9:30 p.m. on FS1

5/31 — Brewers vs. Phillies; 4 p.m. on FS1

5/31 — Yankees vs. Dodgers; 7 p.m. on FOX

5/31 — Twins vs. Mariners; 7 p.m. on FOX

5/31 — Nationals vs. Diamondbacks; 10 p.m. on FS1

June

6/2 — Brewers vs. Reds; 7 p.m. on FS1

6/7 — Red Sox vs. Yankees; 7:30 p.m. on FOX

6/7 — Padres vs. Brewer; 7:30 p.m. on FOX

6/9 — Marlins vs. Pirates; 6:30 p.m. on FS1

6/9 — Mariners vs. Diamondbacks; 9:30 p.m. on FS1

6/14 — Cardinals vs. Brewers; 4 p.m. on FS1

6/14 — Yankees vs. Red Sox; 7 p.m. on FOX

6/14 — Padres vs. Diamondbacks; 7 p.m. on FOX

6/21 — Rangers vs. Pirates; 4 p.m. on FS1

6/21 — Mets vs. Phillies; 7 p.m. on FOX

6/21 — Royals vs. Padres; 7 p.m. on FOX

6/23 — Mariners vs. Twins; 7:30 p.m. on FS1

6/28 — Mariners vs. Rangers; 4 p.m. on FS1

6/28 — Phillies vs. Braves; 7 p.m. on FOX

6/28 — Cubs vs. Astros; 7 p.m. on FOX

6/30 — Giants vs. Diamondbacks; 9:30 p.m. on FS1

July

7/5 — Yankees vs. Mets; 4 p.m. on FS1

7/5 — Astros vs. Dodgers; 7 p.m. on FOX

7/5 — Tigers vs. Guardians; 7 p.m. on FOX

7/5 — Pirates vs. Mariners; 10 p.m. on FOX

7/7 — Rays vs. Tigers; 6:30 p.m. on FS1

7/12 — Rangers vs. Astros; 7:30 p.m. on FOX

7/12 — Phillies vs. Padres; 7:30 p.m. on FOX

7/15 — MLB All-Star Game: 8 p.m. on FOX

7/19 — Red Sox vs. Cubs; 7 p.m. on FOX

7/19 — Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks; 7 p.m. on FOX

7/26 — Dodgers vs. Red Sox; 7 p.m. on FOX

7/26 — Guardians vs. Royals; 7 p.m. on FOX

August

8/2 — Orioles vs. Cubs; 2 p.m. on FS1

8/2 — MLB Speedway Classic: Braves vs. Reds; 7 p.m. on FOX

8/6 — Brewers vs. Braves; 7 p.m. on FS1

8/9 — Cubs vs. Cardinals; 7 p.m. on FOX

8/9 — Phillies vs. Rangers; 7 p.m. on FOX

8/13 — Braves vs. Mets; 7 p.m. on FS1

8/14 — Diamondbacks vs. Rockies; 8:30 p.m. on FS1

8/16 — Pirates vs. Cubs; 2 p.m. on FS1

8/16 — Yankees vs. Cardinals; 7 p.m. on FOX

8/16 — Tigers vs. Twins; 7 p.m. on FOX

8/18 — Reds vs. Angels; 9:30 p.m. on FS1

8/21 — Red Sox vs. Yankees; 7 p.m. on FOX

8/21 — Astros vs. Orioles; 7 p.m. on FOX

8/23 — Dodgers vs. Padres; 8:30 p.m. on FS1

8/25 — Rays vs. Guardians; 6:30 p.m. on FS1

8/27 — Pirates vs. Cardinals; 7:30 p.m. on FS1

8/30 — Orioles vs. Giants; 7 p.m. on FOX

8/30 — Tigers vs. Royals; 7 p.m. on FOX

8/30 — Mariners vs. Guardians; 7 p.m. on FOX

September

9/6 — Twins vs. Royals; 7 p.m. on FOX

9/8 — Diamondbacks vs. Giants; 9:30 p.m. on FS1

9/11 — Mets vs. Phillies; 7 p.m. on FOX

9/11 — Royals vs. Guardians; 7 p.m. on FOX

9/17 — Guardians vs. Tigers; 6:30 p.m. on FOX

9/18 — Yankees vs. Orioles; 7 p.m. on FOX

9/24 — Cubs vs. Reds; 7 p.m. on FOX

The matchups for the remaining FOX Games in September will be available in the coming months.

