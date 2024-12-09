Major League Baseball Juan Soto for $765 million?! Scott Boras' 10 richest MLB deals Updated Dec. 9, 2024 1:55 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX Sports Research

Scott Boras is back.

One winter after notoriously slow-playing his top clients on the free-agent market, Boras has reportedly secured the richest deal in MLB history: Juan Soto's 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets.

This was far from the first nine-figure contract that Boras has negotiated in his career. In fact, it's not even the first he's negotiated this offseason. The super agent helped negotiate a five-year, $182 million agreement between Blake Snell and the Los Angeles Dodgers two weeks ago.

A few more Boras clients will soon sign nine-figure players, as he represents Corbin Burnes, Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso. He's also helped Yusei Kikuchi, Matthew Boyd and Tyler O'Neill earn rich deals and is expected to do the same for Sean Manaea and Ha-Seong Kim.

Needless to say, Boras has helped a lot of players become rich over his four-plus decades as an agent. It was 24 years ago that Boras brokered the original blockbuster deal: Alex Rodriguez's 10-year, $252 million contract with the Texas Rangers. A-Rod's ensuing extension was even bigger, and it remained the highest in the sport until 2015. But prior to Sunday, none of Boras' contracts ranked among the top seven in baseball history.

With that, here are the 10 largest contracts Boras has negotiated (Year 1 of each deal in parentheses).

1. Juan Soto: 15 years, $765 million, New York Mets (2025)

Once again, Boras can claim that he's negotiated the richest contract in baseball history. Soto's 15-year, $765 million deal shatters the 10-year, $700 million contract Shohei Ohtani signed with the Dodgers last offseason, which was also the richest in North American sports history.

For much of the offseason, it was expected that Soto would command at least $600 million. The offers seemed to explode, however, in the final days of the negotiations. With each passing day, new reports emerged over how much money each team was offering, with four of the five finalists believed to have offered Soto a deal worth at least $700 million.

The contract also gives Boras and Soto some vindication over their decision to turn down a reported 15-year, $440 million extension offer from the Washington Nationals in 2022. That decision led the Nationals to trade him to the San Diego Padres, who later traded him to the New York Yankees ahead of the 2024 season.

While Boras has negotiated several rich contracts over the years, he had actually fallen down the list of the richest contracts ever negotiated in MLB history.

Now, Boras has the record again, and it seems like this record won't be broken for some time.

2. Bryce Harper: 13 years, $330 million, Philadelphia Phillies (2020)

For a few weeks in March 2019, Boras negotiated the richest contract in MLB history again when he helped the Philadelphia Phillies land Harper. At the time, Harper had a similar pedigree to Soto's. By 26 years old, Harper was already a bona fide star, winning MVP a few seasons earlier with the Nationals and a perennial All-Star.

Unlike Soto, though, Harper's free agency process was a bit more laborious. Talks between his camp and teams seemingly stalled for months as it was rumored at one point he could take a one-year deal to become a free agent again a season later. Eventually, the Phillies stepped up and gave Harper a deal in the middle of spring training. The contract has certainly paid off for Philadelphia as well, with Harper being the focal point of its renaissance in recent seasons after being dormant for much of the 2010s.

As for the contract record, that was broken just a few weeks after Harper's deal when Mike Trout signed a 12-year, $426 million extension with the Los Angeles Angels.

After several months of free agency, Scott Boras helped Bryce Harper land a contract that was the richest in MLB history at the time. (Photo by Mike Carlson/MLB via Getty Images)

3. Corey Seager: 10 years, $325 million, Texas Rangers (2022)

Just before MLB went into a lockout following the 2021 season, Boras was able to strike another $300 million deal. He helped then-27-year-old Seager land a contract that was the richest in Rangers history. Just three years after Seager won World Series MVP with the Dodgers, he did the same for the Rangers, likely making the deal worth it for Texas.

4. Gerrit Cole: 9 years, $324 million, New York Yankees (2020)

In the immediate aftermath of the Houston Astros' Game 7 loss to the Nationals in the 2019 World Series, Cole pledged his allegiance to Boras by wearing a Boras Corp. cap when he spoke to reporters. Boras repaid the favor, helping Cole earn the first $300 million contract for a pitcher in MLB history, and with the team he rooted for growing up to boot. At the time, the contract was also the largest ever in terms of average annual value ($36 million). Yoshinobu Yamamoto wound up breaking Cole's record for the largest contract ever for a pitcher last offseason by $1 million, receiving a 12-year, $325 million deal to join the Dodgers.

Cole has lived up to the contract through his first five seasons in New York. He was a Cy Young candidate in each of the first three seasons before winning his first Cy Young in 2023. After missing two-plus months of the 2024 campaign, he helped the Yankees reach their first World Series in 15 years this past October.

Gerrit Cole received the largest contract ever for a pitcher in December 2019 with the help of Scott Boras. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

5. Xander Bogaerts: 11 years, $280 million, San Diego Padres (2023)

Boras saw a Padres team that was ready to spend following their 2022 NLCS run and pounced. He helped a then 30-year-old Bogaerts receive a contract that shocked the baseball world considering the shortstop's age and the fact that he wasn't viewed as a transcendent talent.

To this point, the contract has been a major miss for the Padres. Bogaerts has had two of his worst years at the plate since he joined San Diego ahead of the 2023 season, including hitting .264 with 11 homers and a .688 OPS in 2024.

6. Álex Rodríguez: 10 years, $275 million, New York Yankees (2008)

Boras helped Rodriguez receive a record-setting contract on two occasions. The 10-year, $275 million pact was signed in 2007 after Rodriguez decided to opt out of his previous deal, controversially making the announcement during the Boston Red Sox's World Series-clinching win over the Colorado Rockies that year. Rodriguez was also criticized for not informing the Yankees he was considering opting out ahead of time.

The two sides made up by November 2007, agreeing to a deal that kept Rodriguez in the Bronx through the end of his career and once again gave him the largest contract in MLB history. Two years later, Rodriguez played a starring role as the Yankees won what remains their last World Series title.

7. Álex Rodríguez: 10 years, $252 million, Texas Rangers (2000)

Seven years prior to signing his record-breaking extension, Rodriguez signed his first megadeal with the help of Boras. Surprisingly, the Rangers swooped in and gave Rodriguez a contract that was the largest in MLB history at the time, banking that the then-25-year-old shortstop would continue on his early trek as one of the greatest players of all time.

Rodriguez did his part, winning three MVPs over the course of seven seasons in the deal. But the Rangers failed to make the postseason in each of his first three seasons before making A-Rod available via trade. The Red Sox had a deal in place to acquire Rodriguez, but the trade fell through when the MLBPA declined the team and player's efforts to renegotiate his contract (he was going to take a pay cut). Rodriguez was instead traded to the Yankees in February 2004.

Alex Rodriguez signed the richest contract in MLB history at the time when he joined the Rangers in 2000. (Gary Barber/ALLSPORT)

8. Anthony Rendon: 7 years, $245 million, Los Angeles Angels (2020)

Boras negotiated two massive deals for Nationals players in the months after their World Series win in 2019, and each ended up among the worst contracts in recent years.

Rendon's has arguably been more notorious, as the Angels gave the then-29-year-old a $245 million pact to try and strengthen its lineup around Trout and a young Ohtani.

Rendon's tenure in Southern California has been riddled with injuries and disappointing play, however. He's appeared in just 257 games since joining the Angels and has produced far worse than the MVP candidate he was in Washington: .242/.348/.369, 22 homers, 100 OPS+. Even worse, Rendon still has two seasons left on his deal.

9. Stephen Strasburg: 7 years, $245 million, Washington Nationals (2020)

Strasburg was 31 years old and had just won World Series MVP when the Nationals rewarded him with the richest contract ever for a pitcher. He also received unique perks, such as the team allowing Nationals Park to remain open every day in the offseason so he could work out at the facility.

Unfortunately for both sides, Strasburg's injuries quickly became too much for him. He dealt with a nerve issue that plagued his final seasons, limiting him to eight starts from 2020 to 2022. He then missed all of the 2023 season and retired before the start of the 2024 campaign.

10. Robinson Canó: 10 years, $240 million, Seattle Mariners (2014)

Soto isn't the first superstar that Boras helped usher out of the Bronx. Cano was 31 years old and a perennial MVP candidate when he hit free agency. It was assumed the Yankees would retain the homegrown talent, only he signed a massive deal with the Mariners instead.

Cano still played at an All-Star level over his first few seasons in Seattle, but didn't come close to living up the deal and was traded to the Mets five years after leaving New York.

