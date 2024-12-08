Major League Baseball
Juan Soto reportedly agrees to 15-year, $765 million deal with Mets
Major League Baseball

Juan Soto reportedly agrees to 15-year, $765 million deal with Mets

Updated Dec. 8, 2024 10:28 p.m. ET

Juan Soto is remaining in New York, but he's switching boroughs. 

The superstar outfielder has agreed to a 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets, the New York Post reported Sunday. The contract is the largest in total value in MLB history, surpassing the 10-year, $700 million pact Shohei Ohtani signed to join the Los Angeles Dodgers last offseason.

With the deal, the Mets add one of the most talented young hitters in recent memory and will have him for several of his prime seasons. Soto, 26, posted a .288/.419/.569 slashline with 41 homers and 109 RBIs to help the Yankees reach the World Series in his first and only season in The Bronx.

Soto, a four-time All-Star, is already a well-decorated player for his age and has even drawn comparisons to all-time greats like Ted Williams. Although he's yet to win an MVP award, he finished third in AL MVP voting this past season, marking his fourth top-six MVP finish over the last six seasons. Among active hitters, he ranks 20th in career batting average (.285), first in on-base percentage (.421), fourth in slugging percentage (.532), third in OPS (.953) and 11th in at-bats per home run (16.3). He's also recorded 201 homers and 934 hits in 936 career games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soto's free agency has been highly anticipated in MLB circles over the last few years. He reportedly turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract extension from the Washington Nationals in 2022, just three seasons after he helped them win a World Series. That contract rejection led the Nationals to trade Soto to the San Diego Padres in July 2022. Soto and the Padres reached the NLCS later that season, but San Diego traded him to New York after the team had a disappointing year in 2023.

Even as the Yankees made their run to the World Series this past season, Soto's free agency continued to dominate headlines. By the time the offseason began, only a handful of teams met and extended him an offer as he was projected to sign a contract worth at least $600 million. 

The process to sign Soto moved relatively quickly after teams met with him and his agent, Scott Boras, at his agent's office in Southern California in November. At that point, it was expected that Soto would sign a deal by the end of the winter meetings, serving as one of the first major dominoes to fall this offseason. 

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 MLB free-agent signing tracker, trades: Juan Soto signs massive $765M deal with Mets

2025 MLB free-agent signing tracker, trades: Juan Soto signs massive $765M deal with Mets

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 20252024 NFL Playoff Bracket Image 2024 NFL Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes