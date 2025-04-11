Chicago Cubs praised by PETA for response to viral goose nest at Wrigley
The Chicago Cubs are receiving praise for how the organization responded to a goose nest in a juniper planter in the iconic bleachers at Wrigley Field.
The animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals says it is sending a compassionate action award — a framed certificate and vegan chocolates — to the team.
The Cubs had their home opener last week, and photos on social media showed a goose nesting in a planter next to the seats underneath the center-field scoreboard. Several rows of the upper bleachers were blocked off Sunday while two Canada geese stood on a roof nearby.
A team spokeswoman said the nesting goose flew out of the bleachers at some point on Sunday and has not returned. The area was reopened to fans on Monday.
PETA praised the Cubs for giving the goose space and "acting swiftly" when they saw an animal in need.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
