Last Night in Baseball: Jo Adell blasts two homers in one inning Updated Apr. 11, 2025 9:58 a.m. ET

There is always baseball happening — almost too much baseball for one person to handle themselves.

That's why we're here to help, though, by sifting through the previous days' games, and figuring out what you missed, but shouldn't have. Here are all the best moments from last night in Major League Baseball:

Angels hit six homers, crush Rays

The Los Angeles Angels battered the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday while also batting around, taking the series finale 11-1. The Angels had three different players hit two homers a piece – leadoff hitter Taylor Ward, DH Mike Trout, and, for the most impressive part, center fielder Jo Adell. Why were Adell's two blasts more noteworthy than those of his teammates? Well, Adell hit both of his in the same inning.

Adell kicked off the scoring in the fifth inning with a solo shot, which would eventually be followed by a dinger from Ward to plate two more runs. Trout would add one of his two shots to put another two on the board in the inning, and then Adell would smash a three-run homer. Not the Rays' best fifth frame in history, no.

Red Sox walk it off in extras

The Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays had themselves a pretty good pitchers' duel going for a while there, with Sox' starter Walker Buehler going 6.1 innings while allowing a single run, and the Jays' Chris Bassit going 5.2 with one run allowed. The game went to extras, tied 2-2, before Toronto scored a run in the top half of the frame. The Red Sox were given a chance to respond in the bottom half of the 10th, and respond they did.

Jarren Duran got things going with a run-scoring single to tie it up at three apiece, then shortstop Trevor Story wrapped things up with one of the meeker walk-offs you'll see, but hey, it counts just the same: a soft groundball out, at a time when that kind of contact was all that was needed to get the dub.

Braves walk it off after rain delay

You had to wait for the Red Sox to walk it off due to the game going to extras. The Atlanta Braves went to extra innings, too, but were also held up for a different reason: the weather. A rain delay interrupted the proceedings for a bit, but eventually, the Braves and Philadelphia Phillies resumed play. Atlanta was seeking to avoid losing their 10th game of the early season, and against a key division rival no less. Thanks to Marcell Ozuna going yard in the 11th, that's just what they did:

The Braves snapped their own 2-2 tie, and in a way the Phillies couldn't come back from. Atlanta moves to 3-9 on the season, which isn't ideal, but it beats 2-10.

The White Sox did lose their 10th

Unlike the Braves, the Chicago White Sox could not escape dropping their 10th game of the 2025 season. They lost 6-1 to the Cleveland Guardians, in a game dominated by Steven Kwan, who had four hits – one fewer than Chicago managed – and four RBIs on his own. The afternoon hit barrage pushed Kwan's line for the season to .356/.420/.511.

It's early yet for the White Sox, of course, but considering how many injuries they've already suffered – both in-season and before it even began – and that they have the same record on the morning of April 11 that they did a year ago, in a season in which they set the modern loss record? "Early" only means so much in this scenario.

The Kansas City Royals traded for Jonathan India this offseason and made him their leadoff hitter, and he's already making an impact. In a game where the Royals were down 2-1 against the Minnesota Twins in the bottom of the seventh inning, India battled through a 10-pitch at-bat before finally knocking in a run with a single.

Bobby Witt Jr. would end up sending another run across, and the Royals would win 3-2. Now, India's moment lacks the drama that comes from a singular moment like Ozuna's walk-off shot, but it makes up for that with the kind of tension that makes baseball so exhilarating. It's the wait in between the events sometimes that gets the sport's hooks into you, and watching India fight off consecutive fastballs, waiting and waiting for the pitch he wants so that he can drill it and knock in a run just like he did? That's baseball.

