New York Yankees Reportedly Re-Sign Cody Bellinger on $162.5M Deal

Cody Bellinger is staying in the Bronx.

The outfielder/first baseman has re-signed with the New York Yankees on a five-year, $162.5 million deal, ESPN reported on Wednesday. It includes an opt-out after the second and third years of the contract, a $20 million signing bonus and a no-trade clause.

Bellinger was one of the top-rated free agents this offseason. After the signings of Kyle Tucker (Dodgers), Kyle Schwarber (Phillies), Cody Bregman (Cubs), and Pete Alonso (Orioles), Bellinger was considered the best remaining position player left on the market.

Bellinger is coming off a productive year with the Yankees that saw him hit .272/.334/.480 with 25 doubles, 29 home runs and 98 RBI in 152 games. The 30-year-old declined his player option at the end of the 2025 season.

Bellinger, a two-time All-Star, won Rookie of the Year in 2017 with the Los Angeles Dodgers and was part of the team that reached the 2018 World Series. He won the NL Most Valuable Player Award in 2019 and then helped the Dodgers win the 2020 World Series. From 2023-24, he played for the Chicago Cubs before being traded to the Yankees before last season.

The Yankees went 94-68 last season and were eliminated in the AL Division Series by the eventual AL-champion Toronto Blue Jays. Elsewhere this offseason, outfielder Trent Grisham accepted the $22.025 million qualifying offer from the Yankees, and New York re-signed left-hander Ryan Yarbrough and infielder Amed Rosario.