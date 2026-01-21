What's Next: Yankees Bring Back Cody Bellinger. Is It Enough In A Tough AL East?

Now, the Yankees’ offseason can really begin.

Free-agent Cody Bellinger and the New York Yankees reached an agreement Wednesday that will bring the outfielder back to the Bronx on a five-year, $162.5 million contract, per multiple reports. The deal includes a $20 million signing bonus, opt-outs after Years 2 and 3, and a full no-trade clause.

Bellinger, his agent, Scott Boras, and the Yankees were in a stubborn standoff all winter, preventing the team from moving forward with other roster moves until Bellinger made his decision. Now that the 30-year-old will be back in pinstripes after a successful 2025 season — Bellinger swatted 29 home runs, posted a 125 OPS+ and received down-ballot American League MVP votes — the Yankees can finally start to address their other needs.

Here’s what next for the Yankees, the AL East, and the remaining top free agents on the board:

What's Next for the Bronx Bombers

(Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Yankees’ outfield picture for this season is complete – sort of.

Bellinger will patrol left field again, becoming a steady presence in the corner-outfield spot for the first time since Brett Gardner was the Yankees’ everyday left fielder. Trent Grisham will play center and Aaron Judge, as usual, will be in right. So, where does that leave Jasson Dominguez? It’s the same question the Yankees were faced with last winter, when they traded for Bellinger as part of the pivot from losing Juan Soto to the Mets. One year later, Dominguez has played 149 games in the major leagues since his September 2023 debut.

He has shown flashes of brilliance, like his three-homer game against the Athletics at the hitter-friendly West Sacramento ballpark. And, to be expected for a 22-year-old player who is still navigating learning curves, there are also areas of concern. Dominguez’s weaker slashline against lefties (.279/.290/.569) versus his solid production against righties (.274/.348/.420) last year is worth noting. Plus, his -7 Defensive Runs Saved last season signaled that Dominguez still has plenty of work to do in the outfield.

Do the Yankees really want to slot Dominguez in as their fourth outfielder this season? There’s an argument that he could get a decent amount of playing time, whenever Grisham and Judge need days off, and Bellinger slides to first base to help out Ben Rice, who’s expected to take over for Paul Goldschmidt. But the best way for Dominguez to improve on both sides of the ball is for him to get regular, consistent reps. His 101 OPS+ last year, even without consistent playing time, indicates he can hold his own. The Yankees could use Dominguez as a trade chip to bolster their rotation or bullpen.

Including a major-league-ready bat in a trade package could net the Yankees a quality starting pitcher. There is high competition for Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta, and so far Milwaukee has hesitated to part ways with their longtime starter, particularly because Peralta is owed just $8 million in his walk year this season. However, including Dominguez in the deal could push Milwaukee to the finish line. The Yankees need rotation help at the outset of the season, with Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Clarke Schmidt all starting the year on the injured list. Acquiring someone like Peralta would not only hold them over, but his elite strikeout rate would perfectly complement the rest of their pitching staff.

What’s Next for the AL East Race

(Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Getting Bellinger back into the lineup puts the Yankees in good shape to compete with the Toronto Blue Jays for the division title. Of course, out of any rival in the AL East, the Blue Jays have had the strongest offseason, filling holes with the additions of pitchers Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce, infielder Kazuma Okamoto, and adding depth to the bullpen with Tyler Rogers. Toronto's whiff on Kyle Tucker and losing homegrown shortstop Bo Bichette has left an unpleasant taste, but the Jays are in a solid position to run it back. They could still use an outfielder on a long-term deal, but that’s not as pressing of a need with Tucker and Bellinger off the board. But there aren’t any glaring holes on Toronto’s roster.

The Red Sox remembered their ability to spend money when they signed top free-agent starter Ranger Suarez to a five-year deal. It came on the heels of Alex Bregman leaving Boston to play for the Cubs, which was yet another miss by Fenway's front office. Now, the Red Sox strategy consists of strengthening their pitching staff to prevent runs and offset any shortcomings in the lineup. Still, a part of run prevention is sharp defense, and the Red Sox led the majors in errors last year. They need to add a third baseman or second baseman, plus defense either through free agency or trade.

The Orioles still need to add a high-end starting pitcher to round out what has otherwise been a successful and busy offseason. The additions of first baseman Pete Alonso, outfielder Tyler Ward and pitchers Ryan Helsley and Shane Baz are savvy and fill roster needs. But, if this young and hungry club reaches the postseason, it currently has no one to take the ball in Game 1 of a playoff series. Re-signing Zach Eflin was important, but he’s no ace. The O’s should be in the market for the top free-agent starters still available, including left-hander Framber Valdez and righty Zac Gallen.

What’s Next in Free Agency?

(Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

Bellinger represented the last star-caliber free-agent outfielder on the market this offseason. Though there are still outfielders available, after him, there’s a sizable drop-off in quality and age. Now, 32-year-old Harrison Bader, who has a fWAR of 4.4 from 2024-25, is the best available outfielder. Austin Hays, 30, could be a good fit for a contender looking to fill a need. Jesse Winker, who has a concerning recent injury history, is still looking for a new home. Among position players across the board, third baseman Eugenio Suarez is the most impactful bat who still hasn’t signed.

With teams set to report to spring training in just three weeks, the attention soon should shift to the remaining starters still available. Valdez and Gallen lead that list, followed by an enormous gap, and then arms like Lucas Giolito, Zack Littell, Chris Bassitt, Griffin Canning and Jose Quintana.

