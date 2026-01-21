Major League Baseball
Mets Reportedly Acquire All-Star RHP Freddy Peralta In Trade With Brewers
Jan. 21, 2026

The New York Mets are acquiring All-Star right-handed pitcher Freddy Peralta in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, according to a report from ESPN on Thursday.

The Brewers will receive top prospects Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat in exchange for Peralta, and will send out right-handed pitcher Tobias Myers, per reports. Williams and Sproat are ranked third and fifth in the Mets' farm system, respectively, according to Minor League Baseball.

Peralta finished the 2025 MLB season with a 17-6 record, a 2.70 ERA and 204 strikeouts in 33 starts for the Brewers. He was voted an All-Star in 2025, his first All-Star selection since 2021.

The 29-year-old has spent his entire Major League career with the Brewers. He was signed by the Seattle Mariners as an international free agent in 2013, but was traded to the Brewers in 2015. He made his Major League debut in 2018.

Peralta now joins a pitching rotation headlined by Nolan McLean, David Peterson, Kodai Senga, Clay Holmes and Sean Manaea. He also becomes the latest in a flurry of big-name acquisitions from the Mets, which includes two-time All-Star Bo Bichette and one-time All-Star Luis Robert Jr.

Peralta is in the final year of a five-year, $15.5 million contract extension he signed in February 2020. He is owed $8 million for the 2026 season and will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

