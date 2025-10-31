2026 World Series Odds: Dodgers Favored; Blue Jays 10th on Board

The Blue Jays did it — they almost upset the Dodgers.

A Game 7 win in Toronto gave L.A. its second straight World Series title.

Now, it's time to look ahead to next season. Can the Dodgers make it a three-peat?

Here are the odds for the 2026 World Series at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 2.

2026 World Series odds

Dodgers: +370 (bet $10 to win $47 total)

Yankees: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Phillies: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Astros: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Mariners: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Mets: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Red Sox: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Braves: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Brewers: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Blue Jays: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Padres: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Cubs: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Tigers: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Guardians: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Orioles: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Rangers: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Reds: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Royals: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Giants: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Diamondbacks: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Rays: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Twins: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Athletics: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Cardinals: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Marlins: +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)

Angels: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Pirates: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Rockies: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

White Sox: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Nationals: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

The Dodgers became the first back-to-back World Series champs since the Yankees won three in a row from 1998 to 2000. In addition, L.A. won its third championship in the past six years.

The Blue Jays nearly had other ideas.

After falling behind 2-1 in the series with two consecutive games remaining in Los Angeles, Toronto won two in a row to take a 3-2 lead, going back to Toronto with two chances to close it out.

But they just couldn't get it done.

The Dodgers, of course, are favored to win it all ahead of the 2026 season, just like they were ahead of the 2025 season. Second on the board are the Yankees (who the Jays defeated in the ALDS this year), and third are the Phillies (who the Dodgers defeated in the NLDS this year).

At 10th on the board is Toronto.