What's Next: Best Fits for MLB's Top 5 Free Agent Position Players

With pitchers and catchers set to report to spring training in just over a month, it’s surprising that a handful of high-profile free agents are still seeking long-term homes. All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker, the No. 1 player in this year’s class, continues to explore deals and, as a result, is likely holding up the market. But things can change fast.

After looking at the five best available starting pitchers, here are the best landing spots for five of the most intriguing position players still on the board in free agency.

1. Kyle Tucker, OF

(Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Best fit: New York Yankees

With the Yankees hibernating through the winter so far, there are only a couple of moves that could realistically save their offseason from being viewed as a failure. Signing Tucker makes too much sense on a Yankees team that one year ago whiffed on Juan Soto being their long-term left-handed offensive threat. Now, they have the opportunity to lock in one of the best all-around players in baseball. Tucker’s pull-heavy swing is essentially custom-built for Yankee Stadium’s right-field short porch. Plus, the Yankees have an advantage that no other team can offer: batting behind Aaron Judge.

But general manager Brian Cashman should avoid dangling Judge’s elite presence in the middle of the lineup as one of the reasons Tucker should accept a lower offer. Tucker is widely projected to sign a long-term contract worth at least $400 million, seeking to land a $40 million-plus average annual value that puts him in the stratosphere of Shohei Ohtani, Soto, and Judge. In the here and now, the Yankees might prefer to re-sign free-agent Cody Bellinger, who will demand fewer years and less money than Tucker on a shorter-term deal. But being aggressive with a 10-year offer for Tucker would safeguard the Yankees’ future. Judge turns 34 this April, and New York’s window to win a championship with him is getting narrower. With Tucker, who turns 29 this month, the Yankees can maximize their window around Judge and beyond.

Other possible fits: Blue Jays, Mets, Dodgers

2. Alex Bregman, 3B

(Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Best fit: Boston Red Sox

Even beyond Bregman’s clubhouse leadership and veteran presence in Boston, he continues to fit into that roster like a glove. Bregman got off to the hottest start of his career last year with the Red Sox, batting .299 with a .938 OPS, 11 home runs and 17 doubles through May 23. He was playing like a legitimate MVP candidate before injuring his quad and sitting out until the All-Star break. He wasn’t quite as productive after returning from the injured list, with the Red Sox admitting that could’ve been due to rushing him back into the lineup too soon. But Bregman playing at Fenway Park for a year, after reportedly turning down a six-year offer from the Tigers, was an excellent bet on himself.

Entering his age-32 season, Bregman figures to command at least a $160-million contract that spans over six years. And Boston, for its part, appears ready to pay up. The Red Sox added their first position player this offseason in first baseman Willson Contreras, and right away, head of baseball operations Craig Breslow said he was still prioritizing another big bat and a need for more offense. The Red Sox could be in the mix for free-agent shortstop/second baseman Bo Bichette, but Bregman would be the more economical and proven option, particularly given his success in Boston, prosperous relationship with manager Alex Cora, and mentorship for a young roster with high expectations.

Other possible fits: Tigers, Cubs, Diamondbacks

3. Cody Bellinger, OF/1B

(Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Best fit: New York Mets

As much as this would reinforce the recent pattern of the Mets signing former Yankees, Bellinger going to Queens seemed like the perfect fit from the moment they traded outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers. That surprising trade, which was the first of four moves that broke up the Mets core, opened up a hole in left field that the Mets still have not addressed. Then, once slugger Pete Alonso moved on to Baltimore, another vacancy popped up at first base. Bellinger is the obvious fit for the Mets, where he could spend the majority of his playing time in left field, while also taking reps at first base. As things stand, new infield addition Jorge Polanco is slated to play first base for the Mets, even though Polanco has only appeared at the corner-infield position for one game in his career.

Bellinger proved he can handle and play in New York, and his versatility on the field is a desired skillset for rosters built by Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns. Plus, New York created another need for a player like Bellinger when it traded Jeff McNeil to the Athletics. McNeil primarily played second base for the Mets, but he also spent ample time patrolling the outfield. If Bellinger’s sweepstakes come down to the Yankees and Mets, it’s unlikely the former will outbid the latter. Billionaire Mets owner Steve Cohen has not yet spent lavishly in free agency this winter as he has previously done. If Bellinger is one of the final pieces of the puzzle to the team’s mysterious offseason plans, he just might outspend all the outfielder’s other suitors. And if the Mets fail to land Bellinger, they should be in the market for Tucker.

Other possible fits: Yankees, Dodgers, Giants

4. Bo Bichette, SS/2B

(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Best fit: Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto is enjoying the best and busiest offseason in baseball, fresh off another big signing in Japanese star third baseman Kazuma Okamoto. Already, the Blue Jays have signed the top starter on the market in Dylan Cease, convinced right-hander Shane Bieber to opt-in for 2026 instead of hitting free agency, added starter Cody Ponce and reliever Tyler Rogers, and now they have made a splash on the position-player front with Okamoto. After years of striking out on big names, including Japanese phenom Shohei Ohtani, Toronto is officially an attractive destination for free agents.

Now, there are those who believe inking Okamoto to a reported four-year, $60-million deal takes the Jays out of the running for their homegrown free-agent star in Bichette. But there’s still reason to believe Toronto can reunite with Bichette, since Okamoto primarily plays third base, while also being versatile at first base and in the outfield. Bichette can play second, where he excelled in the World Series, even with an injured knee. And though the Blue Jays have shown interest in signing Tucker, Bichette will be cheaper and, at 27 years old, younger. For now, the Jays should continue to be viewed as the favorites to land Bichette. The only reason that could change is if they sign Tucker.

Other possible fits: Yankees, Red Sox, Dodgers

5. Eugenio Suarez, 3B

(Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Best fit: Detroit Tigers

At 34 years old, Suarez is no longer the MVP-caliber hitter he once was in his prime for the Cincinnati Reds. But he’s still coming off an All-Star season in 2025, when he slugged 49 home runs (matching his career high) and posted a 126 OPS+ in 159 games for the Diamondbacks and Mariners. While Suarez’s rising strikeout totals are a concern, his continued durability is unheard of. Since 2016, only first baseman Paul Goldschmidt has played more games than Suarez. The veteran’s 27.5 fWAR in that span is ranked 26th in MLB. Suarez’s free agency is unique in that he represents one of the higher-profile bats available this offseason at what should be a very reasonable price tag.

He’s expected to command a $20–25 million AAV on a three-year deal, which opens up his market to middle- and smaller-market teams. The Tigers were interested in trading for Suarez at last year’s deadline before opting to prioritize their farm system and hang onto prospects. But they could still use him at third base while moving Zach McKinstry to a utility role. Now, Detroit can afford to pay for Suarez’s power bat and reload for another playoff run in ace Tarik Skubal’s final year of team control. That being said, Suarez’s consistent production should be attractive to many contenders looking for offensive thump on a short-term contract. His market is expected to take shape once Bregman is off the board.

Other possible fits: Diamondbacks, Mariners, Red Sox

Deesha Thosar covers Major League Baseball as a reporter and columnist for FOX Sports. She previously covered the Mets as a beat reporter for the New York Daily News. The daughter of Indian immigrants, Deesha grew up on Long Island and now lives in Queens. Follow her on Twitter at @DeeshaThosar.