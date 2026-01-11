What's Next: Cubs Get Impact Bat in Alex Bregman; How Do Red Sox Pivot?

Let the revelry begin, Chicago.

As the Bears were staging their comeback win over the Packers in the NFC Wild Card game on Saturday, news broke that the Cubs had signed Alex Bregman to a five-year, $175 million contract, giving them one of the top free agent hitters on the market just days after bolstering the rotation by trading for starter Edward Cabrera.

Bregman opted out after the first season of a three-year, $120 million contract he signed in Boston, hoping to find the longer-term pact that he was unable to secure one year ago. Many expected a return to the Red Sox, given what he meant to the team during his brief stay and how the Rafael Devers saga ended.

Instead, it was the Cubs who provided Bregman with what he sought.

It’s a hefty sum for a player who will turn 32 in March and is coming off a year in which he was limited to 114 games due to injury, but it also demonstrates the value Bregman possesses as an unquestioned leader who still brings a keen eye at the plate and plus defense at third base. He’ll now help balance out the top of a lineup that features lefties Michael Busch and Pete Crow-Armstrong as well as switch-hitter Ian Happ.

Notably, that lineup no longer includes top free agent slugger Kyle Tucker, which made adding another middle-of-the-order bat a necessity for a Cubs team coming off its first playoff appearance in five years.

Bregman has been an above-average hitter every year of his career. Last year’s All-Star season was no exception. He had a .938 OPS before suffering a quad injury that forced him out for nearly two months. Though his power was not the same after his return, he still ended the year hitting 28% above league average with an .821 OPS that represented his highest mark since 2019.

What’s Next for the Cubs

The Cubs showed interest in Bregman last offseason before he signed with the Red Sox. This time, they weren’t going to get outbid (and won’t lose a pick, the way they would have last winter when he had the qualifying offer attached).

Bregman will be playing next to the Cubs’ only other long-term expenditure, shortstop Dansby Swanson, who signed a seven-year, $177 million deal before the 2023 season, adding further to what should be one of the best defensive groups in baseball next season.

They should be a formidable offensive unit, too.

On the surface, the Cubs' offense was among the best in the National League last season. They ranked fifth in MLB in runs and top 10 in on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS and home runs. However, the lineup spiraled in the second half as Tucker dealt with injury and Crow-Armstrong dropped off a cliff at the plate following an MVP-caliber start to the year. After the break, the White Sox (.727 OPS) had a better OPS than their North Side counterparts (.721).

The Cubs still made the playoffs, but they were defeated in the NLDS by a Brewers team that had won the division each of the last three years. The Cubs lost the series 3-2, scoring a total of seven runs in their three defeats, and entered this winter well below the luxury-tax threshold with a bevy of contracts set to come off the books in 2027. They simply had to find a way to add an impact bat. They paid a steep price for it, but they got it done.

With third base locked down, it’s possible that the Cubs could trade Nico Hoerner or Matt Shaw given the infield surplus. They could use more outfield depth to avoid having to play Seiya Suzuki in the field, but even if they don’t do any more roster maneuvering, they’re now positioned to contend for something even greater than their first division title since the shortened 2020 season.

What’s Next for the Red Sox

It’s almost unfathomable that less than a year after signing Bregman to play alongside Devers, the Red Sox now have neither.

They bungled the Devers situation by failing to communicate effectively with their longtime third baseman, who was under contract through 2033. Boston stunningly traded its face of the franchise – all for one year of the player who was brought in to replace him?

Bregman immediately made himself a valued leader in the Boston clubhouse, and his pull-side power worked masterfully at Fenway Park. When healthy, he was a force, one that helped get the Red Sox to the playoffs for the first time in four years. His production was especially important given the Devers friction (and eventual departure) and the understandable growing pains of young infield prospects Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer.

And just like that, he’s gone.

For all the trading the Red Sox have done this winter, they still haven’t signed a free agent. Acquiring Willson Contreras will help add some needed pop to a Boston lineup that ranked 15th in home runs last year, but it won’t erase the sting of Bregman’s departure or the fanbase’s resulting displeasure.

If they don’t sign free agent infielder Bo Bichette or find a way to deal from their outfield surplus to swing a significant move, good luck trying to justify that loss.

What’s Next for the Free Agent Market

Bichette, Tucker, and fellow top free-agent Cody Belliger must be salivating.

If Kyle Schwarber (entering his age-33 season) and Bregman (entering his age-32 season) can each get five years and between $30-35 million per season, it’s hard to imagine that the asking prices for the top trio of position players left on the board will be dropping anytime soon.

Bichette will be entering his age-28 season coming off a bounceback year with the Blue Jays that saw him earn down-ballot MVP votes. Tucker is about to turn 29 and already figured to be the top earner in this year’s free-agent class. Bellinger’s defensive versatility makes him a fit for a number of teams as he enters his age-30 season coming off three straight above-average seasons at the plate.

With the number of premier bats dwindling, perhaps Bregman’s signing ignites more action at the top of the market. It appeared Bichette's market was already gaining traction — the Phillies are reportedly getting set to meet with him soon — and Bregman's signing should only help it pick up steam.

Teams looking for a slugger on a shorter-term deal than what those three are seeking — or pivoting at third base after whiffing on Bregman — could turn to 34-year-old Eugenio Suárez, who led all third basemen with 49 home runs last year.