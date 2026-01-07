Big Papi Revealed as Contestant on The Masked Singer

The mask came off of the red monster with googly eyes, and the Hall of Fame slugger revealed himself. The crowd roared, the judges clapped, and David "Big Papi" Ortiz cracked a smile from ear to ear.

"No way!" Ortiz said.

Ortiz performed a rendition of "Turn Down for What" by DJ Snake and Lil Jon, under the guise of a big red costume on Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer on FOX.

After his performance, while still in character, Ortiz's voice was altered to a high pitch as the fans got a hint of who he was.

"I got eyes everywhere," the high-pitch voice said. "I can see everything. I love it.

"It's giving Puerto Rican Papi," Jenny McCarthy said. She was onto something.

Later, when it was revealed the googly-eyed performer was indeed Ortiz, he stepped out form underneath his disguise and relived his song and dance.

"That was a straight-up work out there," Ortiz said. "I don't need to go to the gym for about a month."

Ortiz wasn't exaggerating as host Nick Cannon described his costume as the "biggest we've ever had." Ortiz played 20 seasons in MLB, 14 with the Boston Red Sox and six with the Minnesota Twins. He hit 541 home runs, good for 17th on the all-time list, and slashed .286/.380/.552 for his career. He made 10 All-Star appearances, and won three World Series rings with the Red Sox, in 2004, 2007 and 2013.

Ten years after he played for the Red Sox, he still represents the team, and did so on Wednesday.

"The Yankees lose," he said. Judge Ken Jeong loved it.

Ortiz knows how to make his presence felt. He did so throughout his illustrious MLB career, continues to as an MLB studio analyst on FOX, and provided that spark with his performance on The Masked Singer on Wednesday.