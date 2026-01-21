MLB On FOX 2026: Over 85 Regular Season Games, All-Star Game, World Baseball Classic
The Dodgers' quest for a World Series three-peat. The big-spending Blue Jays aiming to return to the Fall Classic. And plenty of contenders – including the Yankees, Mariners, Mets, and Cubs – looking to make some noise.
The MLB season begins on March 25, and FOX will have over 85 regular season games in 2026. Coverage begins on MLB Opening Weekend with a full slate on Saturday, March 28, that includes the Yankees at the Giants (7 p.m. ET, FOX).
Before the regular season, the World Baseball Classic returns to FOX from March 4–March 17. Team Japan, led by Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, will look to retain its crown against a stacked Team USA squad that includes Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and last year's MLB home run leader Cal Raleigh.
Among the blockbuster games on the schedule include a World Series rematch on April 6 – with the Dodgers back in Toronto to take on the Blue Jays (7 p.m. ET, FS1). The Subway Series also returns on May 16 when the Yankees visit the Mets on May 16 (7 p.m., FOX).
With the United States celebrating its 250th anniversary, the July 4 slate includes the Mets vs. Braves in an NL East clash and NL Central rivals Cardinals visiting the Cubs.
The Yankees-Red Sox rivalry will be featured across three FOX games across the season (April 23 in Boston; June 6 and August 29 in New York).
FOX will also be home for the 2026 All-Star Game on July 14 at Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies. Last season's All-Star Game in Atlanta featured the first ever swing-off with Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber winning it for the NL in a memorable moment.
MLB on FOX: 2026 Marquee Baseball Events
- World Baseball Classic — March 15—17
- MLB Opening Weekend — March 28
- 2026 MLB All-Star Game — July 14
- MLB Postseason — October
MLB on FOX: How to Watch
All games will be broadcast on FOX or FS1 and are available for streaming through the FOX Sports app.
MLB on FOX: 2026 Full Schedule
All Times Eastern
*Available on FOX Deportes
Saturday, March 28
- Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles — 4 p.m. on FS1*
- New York Yankees at San Francisco Giants — 7 p.m. on FOX*
- Kansas City Royals at Atlanta Braves — 7 p.m. on FOX
Monday, March 30
- Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds — 6:30 p.m. on FS1*
- San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres — 9:30 p.m. on FS1*
Saturday, April 4
- Milwaukee Brewers at Kansas City Royals — 4 p.m. on FS1
- Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Guardians — 7 p.m. on FOX
- Atlanta Braves at Arizona Diamondbacks — 7 p.m. FOX*
Monday, April 6
- Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays — 7 p.m. on FS1*
Wednesday. April 8
- Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins — 7:30 p.m. on FS1
Saturday. April 11
- Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies — 1 p.m. on FS1
- Boston Red Sox at St. Louis Cardinals — 7 p.m. on FOX
- San Francisco Giants at Baltimore Orioles — 7 p.m. on FOX
Monday, April 13
- Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies — 6:30 p.m. FS1*
Saturday, April 18
- Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies — 7 p.m. on FOX
- Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners — 7 p.m. on FOX*
Monday, April 20
- Baltimore Orioles at Kansas City Royals — 7:30 p.m. on FS1*
Thursday, April 23
- New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox — 6 p.m. on FS1*
Saturday, April 25
- Cleveland Guardians at Toronto Blue Jays — 3 p.m. on FS1
- Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers — 7 p.m. on FOX*
- Detroit Tigers at Cincinnati Reds — 7 p.m. on FOX
Monday, April 27
- Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins — 7:30 p.m. on FS1*
Saturday, May 2
- Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates — 4 p.m. on FS1
- Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals — 7 p.m. on FOX*
- Texas Rangers at Detroit Tigers — 7 p.m. on FOX
Monday, May 4
- Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals — 7:30 p.m. on FS1*
Saturday, May 9
- Houston Astros at Cincinnati Reds — 4 p.m. on FS1*
- St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres — 7 p.m. on FOX
- New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks — 7 p.m. on FOX
Monday, May 11
- Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros — 8 p.m. on FS1*
Saturday, May 16
- Baltimore Orioles at Washington Nationals — 4 p.m. on FS1*
- New York Yankees at New York Mets — 7 p.m. on FOX*
- San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners — 7 p.m. on FOX
Monday, May 18
- Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers — 6:30 p.m. on FS1*
Saturday, May 23
- Seattle Mariners at Kansas City Royals — 4 p.m. on FS1
- Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers — 7 p.m. on FOX*
- St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds — 7 p.m. on FOX
Wednesday, May 27
- Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles — 6:30 p.m. on FS1*
Saturday, May 30
- Kansas City Royals at Texas Rangers — 4 p.m. on FS1*
- Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals — 7 p.m. on FOX*
- Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds — 7 p.m. on FOX
Monday, June 1
- San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee Brewers — 7:30 p.m. on FS1*
Thursday, June 4
- Pittsburgh Pirates at Houston Astros — 8 p.m. on FS1
Saturday, June 6
- Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees — 7:30 p.m. on FOX*
- Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers — 7:30 p.m. on FOX
Monday, June 8
New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians — 6:30 p.m. on FS1*
Saturday, June 13
- Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers — 7 p.m. on FOX
- Houston Astros at Kansas City Royals — 7 pm. on FOX*
Saturday, June 20
- New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies — 7 p.m. on FOX*
- Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros — 7 p.m. on FOX
Saturday, July 4
- New York Mets at Atlanta Braves — 8 p.m. on FOX*
- St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs — 8 p.m. on FOX
Monday, July 6
- Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres — 9:30 p.m. on FS1*
Saturday, July 11
- Boston Red Sox at New York Mets — 4 p.m. on FS1*
Tuesday, July 14
- ALL-STAR GAME — 8 p.m. on FOX*
Saturday, July 18
- Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees — 8 p.m. on FOX*
- San Francisco Giants at Seattle Mariners — 8 p.m. on FOX
Saturday, July 25
- San Diego Padres at Miami Marlins — 4 p.m. on FS1*
- Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets — 7 p.m. on FOX*
- Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers — 7 p.m. on FOX
Saturday, August 1
- Minnesota Twins at Seattle Mariners — 4 p.m. on FS1*
- New York Yankees at Chicago Cubs — 7 p.m. on FOX*
- Arizona Diamondbacks at Cleveland Guardians — 7 p.m. on FOX
Saturday, August 8
- Minnesota Twins at Seattle Mariners — 4 p.m. on FS1*
- New York Yankees at Chicago Cubs — 7 p.m. on FOX*
- Arizona Diamondbacks at Cleveland Guardians — 7 p.m. on FOX
Monday, August 10
- Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals — 7:30 p.m. on FS1*
Saturday, August 15
- Washington Nationals at New York Mets — 4 p.m. on FS1*
- Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers — 7 p.m. on FOX*
- Arizona Diamondbacks at Atlanta Braves — 7 p.m. FOX
Saturday, August 22
- Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins — 4 p.m. on FS1
- San Francisco Giants at Boston Red Sox — 7 p.m. on FOX*
- Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals — 7 p.m. on FOX
Monday, August 24
- Tampa Bay Rays at Detroit Tigers — 6:30 p.m. on FS1*
- Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants — 9:30 p.m. on FS1*
Thursday, August 27
- Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves — 7 p.m. on FS1*
Saturday, August 29
- Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees — 7 p.m. on FOX*
- Texas Rangers at Milwaukee Brewers — 7 p.m. on FOX
Monday, August 31
- Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs — 7:30 p.m. on FS1*
Thursday, Sept. 3
- Tampa Bay Rays at Texas Rangers — 8 p.m. on FS1*
Saturday. Sept. 5
- Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians — 7 p.m. on FOX
- Arizona Diamondbacks at Houston Astros — 7 p.m. on FOX*
- Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles — 7 p.m. on FOX
Saturday, Sept. 17
- Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets — 7 p.m. on FOX*
- Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros — 7 p.m. on FOX
Monday, Sept. 21
- Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles — 6:30 p.m. on FS1*
Thursday, Sept. 24
- Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves — 7 p.m. on FS1*
Saturday, Sept. 26
- TBD at TBD — 7 p.m. on FOX
