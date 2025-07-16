Major League Baseball Schwarber Shows Off! Phillies Star Wins MLB All-Star MVP In First-Ever Swing Off Updated Jul. 16, 2025 2:52 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Kyle Schwarber had played in Game 7 of the World Series and homered for the United States in the World Baseball Classic.

But he had never walked up to the plate in an All-Star Game swing-off. Before Tuesday night, no one had.

The Philadelphia Phillies slugger then proceed to go yard three times in the first-ever edition of the swing-off as the National League All-Stars beat their American League counterparts in Atlanta.

Tuesday's game will go down as a 7-6 win for the NL. The game used the swing-off format to decide the winner following a 6-6 tie after nine innings in which the AL rallied from a six-run deficit.

In baseball’s equivalent of soccer’s penalty-kicks shootout, the game was decided by having three batters from each league take three swings each off coaches. The change was agreed to in 2022 to alleviate the concern of teams running out of pitchers.

Schwarber, who was named All-Star MVP, went 3 for 3 during his round. The NL had four home runs to the AL's three in the swing-off.

Players from both teams stood outside their dugouts, some already in street clothes, jumping and shouting after each long ball from their side. Yankees coach Travis Chapman threw to the AL batters and Dodgers coach Dino Ebel to the NL hitters.

"It was awesome," Schwarber said. "The guys were really into it. They were yelling, screaming, cheering me on every swing. And then when that last one goes over, they were all pumped. It was a lot of fun."

Brent Rooker put the AL ahead by homering on his last two swings, and Kyle Stowers — subbing for Eugenio Suarez — hit one. Randy Arozarena boosted the AL lead to 3-1, and Schwarber was successful on all three tries, going down to a knee as he sent the one into the Chop House seats in right.

Jonathan Aranda failed on all three tries, hitting the right-field wall with his second, and the NL didn’t have to use its last batter, two-time Home Run Derby champion Pete Alonso, as it won for just the second time in the last 12 All-Star Games. The AL leads 48-45 with two ties.

"It will be interesting to see where that goes," said AL manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees. "There’s probably a world where you could see that in the future, where maybe it’s in some regular season mix. I wouldn’t be surprised if people start talking about it like that."

Ebel had thrown to Schwarber in batting practice two years ago at the World Baseball Classic.

"He asked me right before, he was like, where do you want it?" Schwarber recalled "I’m like, just middle. And he’s like, I gotcha."

He took two pitches and deposited the third just over the center-field fence. Schwarber took another, then hit a drive over the right-center bullpen. After letting two more go by, he dropped to a knee while pulling the third, craned his neck and held his bat it the air as the ball landed in the fourth row of the Chop House seats.

"I didn’t hit it, obviously, my best, but I was thinking I got enough of it," Schwarber said. "I was just kind of down there, hoping, saying: go, go, go. And it went. And it was awesome."

The game seemingly began as if the NL – led by Dodgers manager Dave Roberts in his fourth time as an All-Star skipper – would have no trouble winning in nine frames. Ketel Marte’s two-run double in the first had put the NL ahead, and Alonso’s three-run homer off Kris Bubic and Corbin Carroll’s solo shot against Casey Mize opened a 6-0 lead in the sixth.

The AL comeback began when Rooker hit a three-run pinch homer against Randy Rodríguez in a four-run seventh that included Bobby Witt Jr.’s RBI groundout.

Robert Suarez allowed consecutive doubles to Byron Buxton and Witt with one out in ninth, and Steven Kwan’s infield hit on a three-hopper to third off Edwin Diaz drove in the tying run.

Joe Torre, the 84-year-old former Yankees manager, went to the mound for a pitching change in the eighth to take the ball from Shane Smith and hand it to Andres Munoz. The Hall of Famer was picked as a coach by Boone.

Paul Skenes, the first pitcher to start the All-Star Game each of his first two seasons, struck out Gleyber Torres and Riley Greene in a perfect first that included Aaron Judge’s inning-ending groundout. The 23-year-old right-hander reached 100 mph on four of 14 pitches.

Jacob Misiorowski, a controversial inclusion after pitching in just five major league games in his rookie season, fired nine pitches of 100 mph or more in a one-hit eighth 34 days after his major league debut. The 23-year-old righty, added to the NL roster by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, reached 102.3 mph.

There were 21 pitches of 100 mph or more, down from a record 23 last year but up from 13 in 2023, 10 in 2022 and one in 2021.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

