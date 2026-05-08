MLB Roundtable: Mets On Track? Are The Cardinals Legit? Worry For The Dodgers?

All three National League divisions are chock-full of intrigue. The NL East-leading Braves are one of the surprise stories in MLB as two postseason contenders – the Mets and Phillies – stumbled out the gate. In the NL Central, all five teams are above .500, and it feels like it could be a dogfight through October. In the NL West, it's the Dodgers who rule the roost but don't sleep on a couple of teams who can keep pace.

Let's take a look at some of the teams and notable storylines in the National League:

1. The Mets have somewhat steadied the ship after a 12-game losing streak earlier this season. Is there still more reason for pessimism than optimism?

(Photo by Casey Paul/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Thosar: As of Friday, the Mets are tied with the San Francisco Giants for the worst record (14-23) in baseball. So, yes, there are still plenty of reasons to be concerned about how they will resemble a competitive ball club against good teams. They just won two series in a row on the road, but what happens when they’re not playing bottom feeders like the Angels and Rockies? Given how dominant the Yankees have looked this year, next weekend’s Subway Series at Citi Field has a high probability of being a one-sided affair.

Most of the Mets’ problems start with their disappointing offense, and the longer this trend continues, the harder it will be for president of baseball operations David Stearns to use underperformance as the explanation. We’re now six weeks into the season and the Mets have the worst slugging percentage (.351) in the majors, an on-base percentage (.293) that’s ranked 29th, and a batting average (.229) that’s ranked 28th. They’ve scored the second-fewest runs (134) in MLB.

Losing Francisco Lindor (left calf strain) to the injured list was a huge blow, and it’s ominous that his timeline to return is unclear. It’s hard to see how the offense will turn it around without him. It would help if Bo Bichette — who owns a .585 OPS — looked more like himself at the plate, and if Mark Vientos could find some consistency.

2. Arizona has stars in 2B Ketel Marte and OF Corbin Carroll, but has given up the NL's second-most runs. Will the D-backs keep up with the Dodgers and Padres?

(Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Kavner: They’re trending in the wrong direction, and I don’t think their pitching is good enough to keep up with the Dodgers, but there is still reason to believe their offense can be good enough to contend with the Padres and push for a wild-card spot. Now, I can’t imagine that 34-year-old Ildemaro Vargas is going to look like an MVP contender all year — we’re already seeing him start to slow down — but there’s reason to believe that the offense overall should be better going forward.

I find it hard to believe that Ketel Marte (.615 OPS) will be a considerably below league-average hitter all year, and we haven’t seen the best of Geraldo Perdomo (.743) or Gabriel Moreno (.694) yet. Remember, too, that Corbin Burnes is expected back at some point, and A.J. Puk and Justin Martinez could be back helping the bullpen in the second half. Those are potentially huge X-factors down the stretch.



3. The Cardinals have two of the best young players in J.J. Wetherholt and Jordan Walker. Does St. Louis have enough to maintain this run?

(Photo by Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Thosar: It’s been terrific to watch this Cardinals team play better than expected, flashing the type of tight team spirit and chemistry that a certain high-payroll club with household names can only dream about. St. Louis is getting it done without all that, thanks largely to Walker’s breakout year, Alec Burleson’s team-leading 29 RBIs (tied with Aaron Judge for the seventh-most in MLB), and, of course, Wetherholt’s excellent start to his rookie season. But the impactful hitter who everyone seems to be overlooking is Ivan Herrera. The Cardinals’ 25-year-old catcher/designated hitter is one of the best young hitters in the game. Since 2024, Herrera owns an .824 OPS (135 OPS+) in 215 games.

St. Louis’ surge of power has been another unexpected surprise. The Cards’ 44 home runs are ranked ninth in MLB, which is a huge turnaround after they finished 29th in homers last season. Out of all the encouraging stats from one of the youngest teams in baseball, there are two that most capture their grit. The Cardinals are 5-0 in extra-innings, and 7-2 in one-run games.

As of right now, they’re positioned to make the playoffs via the NL Wild Card. It’s too early to count them out of a postseason push, but there are reasons to believe it won’t happen. All of their young players are bound to run into slumps at the plate, and that’s likely going to lead to some inconsistency. Plus, their weak starting pitching (4.67 ERA, 25th in MLB) is struggling to register strikeouts (6.97 K/9, 29th in MLB). There’s not a ton of margin for error here, and how they handle adversity in the dog days of summer will be telling. Still, for a team that went into a full rebuild this offseason, the way the Cardinals have started this season is nothing short of inspiring.

4. The Padres have once again kept pace with the Dodgers atop the NL West. Will this season be any different?

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Kavner: With Mason Miller, anything feels possible, but I just can’t see the Dodgers losing this division. A.J. Preller always finds a way to do something unexpected at the deadline, but as currently constructed, it’s hard to see the depth either in the lineup or in the rotation being enough to win the NL West. The Padres rank 24th in OPS on the year, and their starters over the last 14 days have an ERA over 6.00. With Nick Pivetta sidelined and Joe Musgrove still out, it’s difficult to see that changing in a meaningful way.

Jason Adam and Miller at the end of games provide comfort, and I expect better days ahead for the stars in the lineup — the Padres have stunningly jumped out to this start despite Jackson Merrill, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. (who has yet to homer) all being below league-average hitters to this point — but I’m not confident there will be enough leads to protect for them to dethrone the back-to-back champs.