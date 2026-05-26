Major League Baseball
Houston Astros No-Hit Texas Rangers: Historic Feat By The Numbers
Major League Baseball

Houston Astros No-Hit Texas Rangers: Historic Feat By The Numbers

Updated May. 26, 2026 11:06 a.m. ET

It happens every once in a while, and it happened in Arlington, Texas on Monday night, as the Houston Astros threw a combined no-hitter against the Texas Rangers in what was a 9-0 win.

Here's the no-hitter by the numbers:

1: Alimber Santa pitched the ninth inning for the Astros. Want extra significance? This was the first MLB appearance of Santa's career — we could go in another direction with this, but that note will do.

2A: Speaking of the bearded man in the red suit (okay, we lied), Santa is just the second player to pitch in a no-hitter in his MLB debut, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The other? Cincinnati Reds right-hander Bumpus Jones in 1892.

2B: Regarding the bats, Houston had two home runs, with designated hitter Yordan Álvarez hitting a solo homer in the top of the fourth and first baseman Christian Walker blasting a three-run homer in the top of the seventh.

2C: Astros catcher Christian Vázquez was behind the plate for all nine innings, with him tallying two singles — including one that drove in a run in the top of the fifth — at the plate.

3A: The number of pitchers the Astros used: Tatsuya Imai (six innings), Steven Okert (one inning) and Santa (two innings).

3B: The number of wins that Houston has against Texas this season (the Astros are 3-1 against their American League West rival).

4A: Amazingly, Houston's pitching staff recorded just four strikeouts.

4B: The Astros are now on a four-game winning streak, including two shutouts (9-0 win over the Rangers and a 3-0 victory against the Chicago Cubs).

5A: This is the fifth combined no-hitter in Astros' history, with the previous one coming against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series; Houston also had a team no-hitter against the New York Yankees in June of that season.

5B: While the Astros surrendered no hits, they did give up five walks. 

6: In pitching six innings, Imai had the longest start of his MLB career (Monday night was the right-hander's sixth start).

7: Okert's one inning of relief marked the seventh time in his last eight appearances that he pitched a scoreless inning.

9: Houston put nine runs on the board.

18: In all, this is the 18th no-hitter in Astros' history, with Ronel Blanco's no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 1, 2024 being their last one.

136: The number of pitches thrown by Houston pitchers.

628: The number of days between the Astros' combined no-hitter and the last no-hitter in MLB (a combined no-hitter by the Cubs on Sept, 4, 2024).

share
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2026 MLB Power Rankings: One Stat To Help Explain Every Team's Start To Season

2026 MLB Power Rankings: One Stat To Help Explain Every Team's Start To Season

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosINDY 500 INDY 500USA vs Paraguay Watch USA vs ParaguayWatch Indy 500 Watch Indy 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes