Texas Rangers Giving Away Blood-Stained Nolan Ryan Jerseys

Remember when Nolan Ryan had blood gushing all over his jersey after Bo Jackson hit a baseball off his face? Now, you can wear it!

The Texas Rangers announced on Tuesday that they're giving away blood-stained Ryan jerseys on May 29 when they host the Kansas City Royals. Don't worry: they are replica jerseys and replica blood.

On Sept 8. 1990, Ryan had a one-hopper bounce off his lip from the bat of Jackson in the top of the sixth inning, but Ryan picked up the ball and still threw Jackson out at first base. As a result, Ryan had blood all over his jersey and later needed six stitches, but he remained in the game.

As for the game, Ryan surrendered just one run and six baserunners (three hits and three walks) and recorded eight strikeouts through seven innings. Kenny Rogers pitched two scoreless innings in relief of Ryan, and the Rangers beat the Royals 2-1 after a walk-off double from Rafael Palmeiro in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The 1990 season was Ryan's second with the Rangers and saw him post a 3.44 ERA, an American League-best 1.03 WHIP, 232 strikeouts and 3.5 wins above replacement in 30 starts and 204 innings.

Ryan, who posted an MLB-record 5,714 strikeouts over his 27-year career and threw an MLB-record seven no-hitters, pitched the last five seasons of his career with the Rangers (1989-93). The Hall of Famer is fifth in franchise history in ERA (3.43) and strikeouts (939) and seventh in WAR among pitchers (15.2). Ryan was later the president and CEO of the Rangers from 2008-13.

For what it's worth, Jackson probably delivered stiffer jabs to linebackers and defensive backs that tried to tackle him in his four seasons as an NFL running back for the Los Angeles Raiders (1987-90).