2026 MLB Milestones and Records Tracker: José Ramírez Makes Guardians History
The 2026 MLB season is off to a blazing start, and history has already been made just a few weeks in.
We're keeping track of all the major milestones reached and records broken across the league this season.
Here's the latest:
José Ramírez Homers Against All MLB Teams
Ramírez has officially made more baseball history. The iconic third baseman and 13-year veteran is now the first Guardians player to hit a home run against all 29 other MLB teams.
He accomplished the feat against Braves starter Martin Perez at Truist Park on Saturday, April 11. Ramírez pulled the 82-mph pitch down the left-field line, clearing the stadium's fence on a 403-foot solo shot. No other slugger in the Guardians organization has at least one homer against every other team, per The Sporting News.
"Proud of myself," Ramírez said, per MLB.com. "Thank God for that, but I'm really proud of that accomplishment."
Ramírez's 287 career home runs, all with the Guardians' franchise, rank second behind Jim Thome (337). The four teams that Ramírez has homered against the most are the Tigers and White Sox (35 HRs), Royals (32) and Twins (27).
That was just the second history-making moment Ramírez had that week. On Monday, April 6, the 33-year-old appeared in his franchise-best 1,620th career game, snapping a mark held by Terry Turner for nearly 108 years.
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Stay tuned for updates.
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