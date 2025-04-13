Major League Baseball Is Mike Trout back?: The 10 best storylines that happened in MLB last week Updated Apr. 14, 2025 2:45 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Remember last week when Shohei Ohtani flexed on his bobblehead night? Apparently he started a trend because another All-Star decided to give the fans what they came for on Saturday night. Speaking of fans, over the weekend we saw a repeat of Mookie Betts' World Series Glove Gate, when an Astros fan decided to rip the ball out of Mike Trout's glove following a catch in foul territory on Saturday in Houston. Later, Trout met up with that same fan, signed the ball and made sure there was no love lost. Classic behavior from one of the nicest guys in the game.

If you're hankering for more baseball highlights, then you're in luck. This year, we started a new series where we spotlight the 10 best storylines that happened in MLB each week. Here's a look at last week's standout stats and thrilling performances.

10. Cubs overwhelm the reigning champs with 16 runs

The most lopsided shutout loss at home in Dodgers franchise history was delivered by none other than the North Siders. Michael Busch tormented his former team with a 4-for-6 night at the plate, including a second-inning home run off Roki Saski. Catcher Carson Kelly joined the party with a multi-home run game, while helping starter Ben Brown throw six shutout innings against one of the most dominant lineups in baseball.

ADVERTISEMENT

You'd think after the Cubs scored all those runs that the Dodgers would be in a sour mood. But Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas made light of their double-digit deficit when he was asked to pitch a couple of innings. Rojas imitated Sasaki's delivery with a high-leg kick, causing Sasaki and Blake Snell to erupt with laughter in the dugout. If you're the Dodgers, seemingly destined for the playoffs, there's hardly any tension about a shutout loss in April.

9. Division rivals duke it out

There's no better way to shake off a brutal, extra-inning loss against a division rival than to put together an improbable late-game rally against them just 24 hours later. The Mariners were soul-searching on Tuesday after the offense went 1-for-19 with runners in scoring position, giving the Astros far too many chances to deliver the final blow. By Wednesday, Randy Arozarena had enough of their struggling ways. With the Mariners down 5-0 in the eighth inning, the outfielder crushed a grand slam and inspired the rally that led to a much-needed come-from-behind win against Houston. After Arozarena's contagious energy lifted the rest of the dugout, he drew a walk-off walk in the bottom of the ninth to seal the Mariners' first series win of 2025.

8. Monster season loading for the Polar Bear

It was important for Pete Alonso to begin the season looking more like himself at the plate — not just because of the underwhelming start he had last year, but also because a monster campaign from the first baseman could dramatically alter his immediate future. Alonso is earning $30 million from the Mets this year, and he's set to earn $24 million in 2026 unless he opts out of his contract after this season. Given the way he's been playing, there's no question he'll authorize that opt-out. Alonso single-handedly carried the Mets offense this week, batting .378 with four home runs, 18 RBI, and a 1.260 OPS through his first 13 games of the year. And the 10-5 Mets are loving every single second of it.

[MORE: With Vladimir Guerrero Jr. extended, who's left in 2026's free agent class?]

7. Elly's grand salami on bobblehead night

Prior to Saturday night in Cincinnati, April hadn't exactly been kind to Elly De La Cruz. The shortstop entered play batting just .154 and slugging .205 across 10 games this month. But, the energy of 31,188 Reds fans packing the house for his bobblehead night seemed to help. In the third inning De La Cruz fell behind in the count before Pirates southpaw Andrew Heaney delivered two off-speed pitches that sailed a mile out of the zone. Suddenly, De La Cruz was back in the at-bat; he just needed a pitch to hit. A fastball up-and-in was no problem for the 6-foot-5 switch-hitter, who promptly pounded it to left field for his second-career grand slam. The crowd went berserk as De La Cruz flexed his power. More of that, please!

6. Tigers rotation continues to stun

Only Tarik Skubal could make shutting out the Bronx Bombers look easy. But the reigning American League Cy Young winner wasn't the only Motown starter who perplexed New York's lineup this past week. Right-hander Casey Mize delivered six strong innings of one-run ball against the Yankees last Monday, whiffing six batters and lowering his ERA to 0.77 in the process. Righty Jack Flaherty, back in Detroit's rotation after winning a World Series with the Dodgers, struck out nine Yankees hitters and has given up just three earned runs across three starts this season. The strength of that trio alone is enough to lead a rotation, but then there's also rookie Jackson Jobe, who has completely baffled opposing hitters with his pitch movement and velocity. The first-place Tigers are quickly putting the rest of the league on notice with their filthy starting pitchers. Watch out.

5. James Wood joins elite company

The Nationals budding left fielder picked the perfect time to show the world why he was ranked the No. 1 prospect by Baseball America in 2024. The 22-year-old went 3-for-4 with two home runs, five RBIs, a walk and two runs scored in Washington's 8-2 win over the Dodgers on Tuesday. Not only did he help the Nats win the series against Los Angeles, but he became the third-youngest player in franchise history to record a two-homer, five-RBI game — behind only Juan Soto and Bryce Harper. Considering the Hall of Fame trajectories of Soto and Harper, this is just the beginning for Wood, who continued his power surge with a 400-foot solo shot on Friday against the Marlins.

4. Giants' best start in last 22 seasons

Don't look now, but the Giants are a top-three team in baseball. Their 11-4 record marks their best start through 15 games of a season since 2003 (13-2). This is the seventh time since the Giants moved to San Francisco in 1958 that they've started a season 11-4 or better. Their latest win arrived in comeback fashion on Sunday in the Bronx, where Jung Hoo Lee put on a show and silenced the typically rowdy crowd with a two-homer day off southpaw Carlos Rodon. Whether it's Lee crushing the ball, Robbie Ray terrorizing opposing hitters or Wilmer Flores' 19 RBI trailing only Aaron Judge's 20, the Giants are getting contributions from the entire team to keep the good times rolling.

3. Behold a healthy Mike Trout

Finally. It doesn't matter which team you root for, Trout is one of those special players that everyone who loves this sport can get behind. The slugger is tied for the major-league lead with six home runs, including three jacks in two games this past week, and he posted a .926 OPS in his first 13 games of the season. If Trout can just stay on the field — lately, one of the biggest "ifs" in the big leagues — he could become just the second player in MLB history to win four career MVP awards. Alas, that's far from a sure thing since the 33-year-old entered the year having played in just 266 out of 648 games since 2021. For now, though, there's no need to worry about injuries, so let's appreciate Trout putting on an elite performance.

When one of the greatest players of all time is feeling this good, it usually has a ripple effect. Which leads us to our next topic…

2. The Halos are hot

Trout has no doubt played a huge part in carrying the Angels to a 9-6 record over the first two weeks of the year, but let's give his teammates the flowers they deserve, too, for sustaining Los Angeles' early-season success. During Thursday's 11-1 rout against Tampa Bay, three different hitters enjoyed multi-home run performances, including Jo Adell, Taylor Ward, and Trout. If you needed any more indication that their 99-loss 2024 season is behind them, the Angels have won their first four series of the year for the first time since 2018. What's next? Breaking the longest active playoff drought in baseball? Sure, it's still very early, but you have to admit that the Halos look primed to qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2014.

1. Depleted Padres are first to 10 wins — and 10-0 at home

Who would've thought the Padres, with all their injury hits, would be the first team in MLB to reach 10 wins this season? San Diego had no problem stacking wins while dealing with various injuries to three key players: Jackson Merrill, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jake Cronenworth. Combined, that trio has collected five All-Star nods and three Silver Slugger awards, so that's a lot of talent idling away on the injured list. How did the Friars get it done? Padres relievers have been phenomenal, boasting the best bullpen ERA (1.51) in the major leagues. As if their relief corps wasn't impressive enough, Michael King wrapped up their sweep of the Rockies with his first career complete-game shutout on Sunday. The Rockies didn't so much as score a single run in three games against San Diego. The Padres are 10-0 at home, looking unstoppable even when they're not at full strength.

Deesha Thosar is a MLB reporter and columnist for FOX Sports. She previously covered the Mets for four years as a beat reporter for the New York Daily News. Follow her on Twitter at @DeeshaThosar.

share