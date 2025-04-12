Major League Baseball Fan snatches foul ball out of Mike Trout's glove — then meets him Published Apr. 12, 2025 10:29 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

A fan grabbed the ball out of Mike Trout's glove after the Los Angeles Angels star reached into the right field stands Saturday night to make what appeared to be a great catch.

Trout raced into the right-field corner on the flyball hit by Yainer Diaz in the second inning, leaped and extended his left arm into the stands to make the grab. But a fan wearing a Houston Astros jersey was also reaching for the ball at the same time and immediately snatched it away.

Trout gestured to umpires that the fan had taken it out of his glove. The fan then looked as if he was apologetically trying to give the ball back to Trout, raising both arms while holding the ball in his left hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

First base umpire Alan Porter ruled it a foul ball and not a catch. Angels manager Ron Washington came out to discuss the play with the umpires, but the ruling stood and was not reviewed by replay.

The fan was escorted out of the section by security.

Diaz ended up flying out to center to end the inning.

The play was reminiscent of Game 4 of last year's World Series when two fans pried a foul ball out of the glove of Dodgers' Mookie Betts at Yankee Stadium. However, umpires ruled that w

as fan interference and a catch by Betts.

Following the game, Trout met up with the fan and the fan's son to clarify there were no hard feelings. It was a heartfelt moment between the Angels' outfielder and fans of their rival.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !

share